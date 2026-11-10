  • Tuesday, 10th November, 2026

NUJ Honours Olori Janet Afolabi With Media Icon Award

Life & Style | 8 minutes ago

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) National Secretariat has honoured Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State, with the prestigious Media Icon Award.

A letter jointly signed by Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, National President, NUJ, Achike Chude, National Secretary, NUJ and Gbenga Onayiga, Chairman Planning Committee, said, ” this is in recognition of your immense contributions to the development of journalism in Nigeria.”

The award was presented to Olori Afolabi at a colourful ceremony of the 4th Edition of Annual Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria.

The event took place on November 7,at Abuja Continental Hotel (former Abuja Sheration and Towers). lt was well attended by senior journalists, media executives, government officials, among others.

Olori Afolabi expressed profound gratitude to God and to the NUJ for finding her worthy. She said her work in the media was driven purely by a passion to serve humanity and use reporting as a tool for development.

“This honour is proof that when you work faithfully, your work will speak for you and recognition will find you.”she said.

Olori Janet Afolabi, a seasoned journalist, author and humanitarian, is the founder of OJAF, a non-governmental organization focused on women empowerment, girl-child education, youth development and child welfare.

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