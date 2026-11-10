Lagos Supports Older Persons With Disabilities, Elderly Caregivers

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of older persons with disabilities and elderly caregivers, providing financial assistance and free healthcare services to improve their quality of life.

The Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, stated this at the 2026 Older Persons with Disabilities and Elderly Caregivers Support Programme organised by the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 2nd November 2026.

In his words, “As a responsive government that leaves no one behind, in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, we must bring succour to our elderly citizens with disabilities and ensure they continue to enjoy dignity, care and inclusion in society.”

He noted that supporting older persons with disabilities was an important aspect of building an inclusive society where everyone, regardless of age or disability, could live with dignity.

The General Manager of LASODA, Mrs Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, said the programme was designed to give dedicated attention to older persons with disabilities and elderly parents who continue to shoulder the responsibility of caring for children with disabilities, even in their later years.

She explained that the theme, Ageing with Dignity, highlighted the need to recognise a group whose needs and contributions must never be overlooked.

The programme featured financial support for beneficiaries and free healthcare services, including dental screening and consultations, scaling and polishing, blood pressure checks, medical consultations and the provision of basic medications.

Participants also benefited from health education sessions, with Dr Olufunmi Adeniyi delivering a presentation on Older Persons with Disabilities and Elderly Caregivers Support, while Dr Busuyi Oladunjoye spoke on Hypertension in Older Adults: Causes and Management for Effective Wellbeing, highlighting the importance of proper health management among older persons.

One of the beneficiaries, 75-year-old Mr Eyitayo Aridegbe, commended the Lagos State Government and LASODA for the initiative, describing the intervention as impactful. He expressed particular appreciation for the dental services, noting that he had never undergone dental screening, scaling and polishing in his 75 years. He also thanked the Agency for the financial assistance.