Lagos Coastal Corridor: The Rise of a New Waterfront Real Estate Frontier

Bennett Oghifo

A new real estate frontier is steadily taking shape along the Lagos coastal corridor, transforming what was once regarded largely as a commercial and leisure district into an emerging premium destination for luxury residences, offices and mixed-use developments.

From Ahmadu Bello Way through Eko Atlantic City, Oniru and the emerging Bluewater Okunde axis, a wave of infrastructure investment, land reclamation and private-sector development is redefining the character and value of the Lagos waterfront.

The transformation is so pronounced that the corridor is increasingly being described by property investors and industry watchers as the next Grade A address in Lagos—an emerging waterfront district with the potential to rival the established prestige of Victoria Island.

The development, however, does not diminish Victoria Island’s traditional identity. Rather, it represents an outward expansion of the high-value real estate market, extending the island’s residential, commercial and lifestyle ecosystem towards the Atlantic waterfront.

At the heart of the transformation is infrastructure.

The reclamation and development of Eko Atlantic City, combined with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, has altered the investment equation along the coast, improving accessibility while opening up previously underdeveloped areas to large-scale residential and mixed-use projects.

The first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, measuring 47.47 kilometres, was formally opened to traffic earlier this year. The dual carriageway, with a central rail track, begins around Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island and runs through Eko Atlantic towards the Lekki axis.

Beyond its immediate transportation benefits, the road is changing the way investors perceive waterfront land.

Travel times along parts of the corridor have been reduced, while improved access has strengthened the attractiveness of locations that were previously constrained by connectivity challenges.

A drive through the area offers a striking picture of the transformation. Premium towers are rising at different stages of development—some newly delivered, others nearing completion and several still at foundation or structural stages.

Together, these projects are gradually creating a live-work-play waterfront environment, where luxury homes, commercial facilities, retail outlets and leisure infrastructure are expected to coexist.

The effect is already being reflected in land values.

A number of developers have taken strategic positions along the corridor.

Among them is Palton Morgan Holdings, which is developing the Paramount Twin Towers at Oniru Waterfront, Victoria Island Extension. Other major developments in the broader corridor include Azuri Towers, Eko Pearl Towers and Pan Atlantis by Eko Development Company/Periwinkle Residences in Eko Atlantic City, as well as Nautica Rise, a 20-floor, three-tower mixed-use development by Cruxstone Development & Investment in Oniru.

The emergence of these projects points to a broader shift in Lagos’ luxury property market—from isolated high-end buildings to integrated waterfront communities designed around premium lifestyles.

Building a New Luxury Benchmark

Paramount Twin Towers is one of the developments seeking to define this new phase of waterfront living.

The 13-floor luxury residential twin-tower project is designed as a high-end residential destination, with 160 apartments spread across Towers A and B. Tower A contains 79 apartments, while Tower B has 81.

The development is being delivered with a team of established project partners, including ACAD for architectural design, Trevi Foundations for piling and Business Contracting Limited (BCL), a major construction and civil engineering company in Nigeria, as the main contractor.

During a tour of the project, Group Commercial Director, Palton Morgan Holdings, Mumtaz Zaidi, said most of the apartments are configured as two- and three-bedroom units, with the two-bedroom category divided into regular and premium offerings.

The development also features four penthouses positioned on the 13th floor.

“Four penthouses are sitting on top of the building, which is on the 13th floor. There are lots of amenities that we have integrated into this project, including a gym, children’s play area, retail area, which has supermarkets, a pharmacy, and a bank ATM,” Zaidi said.

The pricing reflects the market segment the developer is targeting.

The regular two-bedroom apartment is priced at N736 million, while the premium two-bedroom unit is available for N858 million. The development also has a single maisonette priced at N1.2 billion, while each of the four penthouses is priced at N4 billion.

For Palton Morgan, however, the project is not being positioned simply as another luxury property development.

Chief Marketing Officer of the company, Ikechukwu Ugwu, said the underlying objective was to create a landmark development capable of meeting the expectations of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and serving as a legacy asset.

“At the core of our reason for embarking on that project is to build something larger than life; something iconic that is befitting to the Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) who want things that will outlive them,” he said.

According to him, the target market increasingly views luxury property beyond the traditional concept of real estate investment.

“For these people, buying a property is not just about investment anymore; it’s about owning legacies that will outlive them. They need things that can align with their social status in the community,” Ugwu said.

That philosophy, he explained, informed the project’s emphasis on design, detailing, amenities and the overall residential experience.

“Paramount Twin Towers is where you experience 5-star living. You know the concept of a 5-star hotel. That’s the concept around Paramount Twin Towers. So it’s the highest definition of luxury at the very core of what luxury means for these discerning customers,” he said.

He added that the project’s construction details were designed to support that value proposition.

“That’s the reason behind the project. So, the detailing that we have put into the construction is totally in sync with what we expect should be the value proposition of Paramount Twin Towers to those customers,” he said.

Infrastructure Meets Investment

The emergence of Paramount Twin Towers and other premium developments along the coastal corridor underscores a fundamental principle of real estate investment: infrastructure can change the fortunes of an entire location.

Roads, rail, drainage, utilities, zoning and access to commercial centres all contribute to determining whether a location remains peripheral or becomes a premium address.

In Lagos, where land is increasingly scarce in established high-value districts, the coastal corridor offers developers a combination of waterfront appeal and proximity to the city’s traditional commercial centres.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has added another layer to that proposition.

With the road connecting key sections of the coastal development belt, investors are now looking beyond the traditional boundaries of Victoria Island and Lekki and assessing the wider waterfront as a single emerging real estate ecosystem.

For property buyers, the attraction is not only the buildings but also the environment being created around them.

The corridor is increasingly becoming a destination where residents can live close to offices, retail facilities, entertainment, hospitality and leisure infrastructure without completely disconnecting from the established business districts of Lagos.

This is particularly important for the luxury segment, where location has become inseparable from lifestyle.

A New Address Takes Shape

The development of the Lagos waterfront is still evolving.

Several projects are at different stages of construction, while land values continue to respond to improved infrastructure and growing investor interest.

Yet the direction is increasingly clear: the coastal corridor is becoming one of the most important new frontiers in Lagos’ premium property market.

The old Victoria Island remains firmly established as a major business and residential district. What is emerging along its waterfront, however, is an expanded real estate landscape—one that stretches from Ahmadu Bello Way through Eko Atlantic and Oniru to Bluewater Okunde.

For developers such as Palton Morgan, the opportunity is to create landmark properties that can define the emerging district.

For investors, it is a bet on the continued expansion of Lagos and the capacity of infrastructure to unlock new property values.

And for the city itself, the rapidly changing waterfront represents another chapter in Lagos’ seemingly endless search for space, connectivity and new addresses.

At Paramount Twin Towers, that future is already taking physical form. The construction site is gradually giving way to the complex architectural and engineering features envisioned for the development, with the first residents expected to take possession in the first quarter of 2027.

If the pace of development along the corridor is sustained, the next defining chapter in Lagos real estate may no longer be about where Victoria Island ends, but about how far its waterfront influence can extend.