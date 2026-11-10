France, Nigeria Target New Investment Push in Agribusiness, Eye $4.7bn Trade Expansion

Bennett Oghifo

France and Nigeria are seeking to deepen bilateral trade and investment in agriculture and agribusiness, with both countries moving to build a structured platform capable of connecting investors, businesses, research institutions and government agencies across the agricultural value chain.

The initiative, being driven through the newly established France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club (FNABC), is expected to facilitate investment, technology transfer, skills development and market access, while positioning Nigeria as a major regional agri-food hub.

Speaking yesterday at the France-Nigeria High-Level Agribusiness Forum in Lagos, the French Consul General in Lagos, Mr Laurent Favier, said the new platform was created to translate the growing economic relationship between both countries into concrete commercial opportunities and sustainable partnerships.

The forum, with the theme, “France-Nigeria: Driving Investments, Trade and Sustainable Growth,” brought together representatives of the federal and state governments, investors, businesses, financial institutions, research organisations and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Favier said the initiative was particularly significant because it was the first major event organised by the France-Nigeria Agribusiness Council, established in July 2026, adding that its success would ultimately be measured by the investments mobilised and business opportunities created rather than the number of meetings held.

He said, “Agriculture is central to our bilateral economic partnership and to some of our most pressing shared challenges: food security and nutrition, economic diversification and job creation.”

According to him, Nigeria’s agricultural sector accounts for approximately 23 per cent of national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports close to 70 per cent of the active workforce, including informal employment.

He noted that Nigeria also possesses about 70 million hectares of available arable land, six agro-ecological zones and a domestic market of more than 230 million people, describing these as significant assets capable of transforming the country into a major regional agri-food hub.

However, Favier identified inadequate access to finance, agricultural inputs, mechanisation and irrigation, alongside post-harvest losses that frequently exceed 40 per cent, as major constraints to unlocking the sector’s potential.

He said the challenges required an integrated approach covering the entire agricultural value chain, from research, innovation and training to production, processing, storage, logistics and distribution.

Favier said France and Nigeria possessed complementary strengths that could be harnessed to address the constraints, noting that France had internationally recognised expertise in agricultural technologies, research, innovation, education, food processing and sustainable farming, while Nigeria offered vast agricultural resources, entrepreneurial dynamism and a large consumer market.

“By combining these strengths, our two countries can develop partnerships that go beyond trade: partnerships that create local value, facilitate technology and knowledge transfer, develop skills and strengthen the competitiveness of both economies,” he said.

The French envoy said the initiative was also aligned with the renewed momentum in France-Nigeria relations following the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi in May 2026.

He disclosed that bilateral trade between France and Nigeria reached $4.7 billion in 2025, while more than 100 French companies currently operate in Nigeria, supporting over 16,000 direct jobs.

He said the next phase of the relationship should focus on expanding cooperation in strategic sectors, particularly agriculture and agribusiness.

The France-Nigeria Agribusiness Council, according to him, was conceived by the French Embassy through its Regional Economic Service and Agricultural Counsellor as a dedicated framework for structuring agricultural cooperation between businesses and institutions in both countries.

He said the strong participation of Nigerian and French businesses demonstrated the demand for a platform that would enable stakeholders to connect, exchange expertise and develop partnerships.

The council operates under the umbrella of the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the Chief Executive Officer of JR Farms Group, Mr Olawale Rotimi Opeyemi, as its inaugural President and Mrs Aminata Niang Adam Traoré as Executive Secretary.

The platform is designed to bring together producers, businesses, investors, financial institutions, universities, research and training centres and public authorities.

Favier said the council would support collaboration in skills development, scientific partnerships, technological innovation and the strengthening of agricultural value chains, while helping to mobilise investment, technical expertise and institutional support.

Nigeria Targets Global Agribusiness Market

Presenting the club’s strategy, Opeyemi said the FNABC was designed as a business platform connecting French and Nigerian stakeholders across the agricultural and agri-food value chains.

He said the club would provide strategic networking, business and investment opportunities, international trade missions, business-to-business connections, knowledge-sharing and capacity-building opportunities for members.

The initiative is also targeting specific sectors with strong commercial potential, including cassava and its derivatives, cashew and related products, food and beverages, and agricultural innovations.

A major component of the programme is the proposed Nigeria Pavilion at the Salon International de l’Agriculture (SIA) 2027 in Paris, which is expected to provide Nigerian agribusinesses with international market exposure and direct access to the French agricultural ecosystem.

The pavilion, branded “Nigeria – Cultiver l’avenir / From Farm to Future,” is planned as a 50-square-metre exhibition platform with 10 exhibitor modules, a private 10-square-metre lounge for business meetings and open access on four sides.

The club said the pavilion would provide a platform for Nigerian producers and agribusinesses to showcase their products, build international partnerships and explore export opportunities.

The initiative has already begun translating its strategy into commercial partnerships, with three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between French and Nigerian organisations.

The agreements include a partnership between M2i and the Tomatoes and Orchard Producers Association of Nigeria (TOPAN), with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security also involved; Lesaffre and the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN); and JR Farms and UniLaSalle.

The partnerships are expected to strengthen cooperation around agricultural production, food processing, technical knowledge and skills development.

Favier said France was ready to support the development of the initiative, while congratulating the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, members of the Agribusiness Council and other partners for establishing the platform.

He stressed that the ultimate test of the France-Nigeria agricultural partnership would be its capacity to generate investments, create businesses and expand economic opportunities.

“The success of France-Nigeria agricultural cooperation will be measured not by the number of meetings we organise, but by the partnerships we build, the investments we mobilise and the opportunities we create for businesses and communities in both countries,” he said.