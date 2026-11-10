CASER Condemns Rising Electoral Violence across Nigeria

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A social rights group, the Citizens’ Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has condemned the rising wave of electoral violence and political intimidation across the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group noted that within days, incidents in Ado-Ekiti, Calabar and Asaba have raised urgent questions about the safety of candidates, campaign workers and ordinary citizens.

CASER in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Mr. Frank Tietie, said that Nigerians must be able to attend a rally, support a candidate or campaign for a political party without risking their lives.

“So far, one Nigerian has been killed in Asaba, while others have been severely injured in the above three locations,” CASER said while extending its condolences to the bereaved family and its solidarity to the injured.

The group, accordingly, warned that it is documenting these incidents and at the same time putting Nigeria’s political class on notice.

“We will use appropriate national, regional and international mechanisms to pursue accountability for those who carry out, order, finance, organise or knowingly facilitate electoral violence. We will press for prosecution wherever the evidence warrants it and seek compensation and other lawful remedies for victims and bereaved families.

“We will follow the evidence regardless of party affiliation, political influence or public office.

“Section 40 of the Constitution protects peaceful assembly and association. That protection applies to supporters of every political party. The police and other competent authorities must act promptly on credible threats and provide protection impartially.

“Federal, state, FCT, and local government officials must discharge their respective legal duties to protect Nigerians’ right to gather peacefully for political rallies.

“Where public officials participate in attacks, use public resources to facilitate them or breach a legal duty to protect, CASER will pursue personal liability against each one of them wherever the evidence and the law support it,” the statement read in part.

CASER, however, disclosed that it would seek joint liability where officials or institutions share legal responsibility, and vicarious liability where the relevant government or public authority is legally answerable for the conduct of its officers.

The group added that where officials received credible warnings, they will demand the records showing who received them, what measures were available and what action was taken.

“Victims and witnesses should report every incident to law enforcement and notify CASER. They are urged to lodge a formal complaint with the Nigeria Police Force, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or any other competent law enforcement authority. They are also to notify CASER at: complaints@citizensadvocacy.org OR; citizensadvocacy@gmail.com

“Such notifications to CASER must include a contact phone number, the date and location of the electoral violence, and a brief account of the incident. Where possible, such complaints should preserve original photographs, videos, threatening messages, medical records, receipts and witness details.

“Families may also report on behalf of victims who have died or are unable to report. CASER will track how complaints are handled, press for timely investigations, and pursue appropriate claims for compensation and other redress.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police and the relevant Commissioners of Police to preserve evidence, protect witnesses, and provide public updates on these three investigations, or any others that may occur in the future, before and after the elections.

“Political parties and candidates must condemn attacks unequivocally, cooperate with investigators and answer for the conduct of anyone they direct or sponsor. Every Nigerian must be free to campaign, assemble and vote without fear.

“CASER assures the public that electoral violence is totally unacceptable, especially at a time when Nigerians are already being traumatised by some of the worst forms of violence by kidnappers, terrorists and bandits. ‘Enough is Enough!’,” the statement added.