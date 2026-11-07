Wike Projects 70,000 Crowd for Tinubu’s Rivers Visit, Warns Atiku Will ‘Sell Nigeria’ if Elected President

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that more than 70,000 people will turn out to welcome President Bola Tinubu during his scheduled visit to Rivers State, while warning that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would sell Nigeria’s assets if elected president.

Wike spoke yesterday during separate political engagements in Rivers State, ahead of Tinubu’s presidential rally scheduled for today at the 40,000-capacity Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the venue, the former Rivers governor said residents were enthusiastic about receiving the President and that preparations had been concluded to ensure a successful event.

He said the stadium was chosen because of its larger seating capacity in relation to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, which accommodates about 16,000 people.

According to Wike, organisers were expecting at least 70,000 Rivers residents, with additional arrangements to accommodate supporters beyond the stadium’s seating capacity.

“Here, the sitting capacity is 40,000. What we are expecting, in fact, there are 70,000 Rivers men and women who will come to receive the President and hear him,” he said.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the decorations, organisation and security arrangements, insisting that the enthusiasm of residents would translate into a massive turnout.

“All hands have been on deck. Security is tight. Everything looks up and has been put together. We will get that number, if not more,” he added.

Ahead of the rally, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, coordinator of the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition, led a roadshow involving more than 80 campaign buses representing APC and PDP structures across the state’s local government areas.

Meanwhile, Wike has launched a verbal attack on Atiku the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Convention (ADC) during a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting with stakeholders in Asari-Toru Local Government Area.

He criticised Atiku’s record as vice president, particularly his involvement in the privatisation of government-owned enterprises, questioning what became of the assets sold under the exercise.

“Atiku Abubakar was vice president for eight years. He was in charge of privatisation. He sold assets belonging to Nigeria. Now ask him, what happened to all the government companies that he sold?” Wike said.

He further described the former vice president as a political gambler, alleging that electing him president would amount to entrusting the country’s future to someone who might prioritise recovering his campaign investments.

“He will sell Nigeria to recover all that he has spent since he has been contesting for President,” Wike alleged.

Defending Tinubu’s economic policies, Wike argued that fuel subsidy removal had increased revenue allocations to states and local governments, although Nigerians continue to face economic difficulties.

He urged residents to support the President, describing today’s rally as an opportunity to present the administration’s political message ahead of the 2027 general elections.