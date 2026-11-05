NDC Raises the Alarm over Attack on Obi’s Convoy in Calabar, Police Confirm Arrest

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Bassey Inyang in Calabar





Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned an attack on the convoy of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in Calabar, describing the incident as an unacceptable threat to democratic participation.

The party called on the Cross River State government and security agencies to investigate the attack, identify those responsible, and ensure their prosecution.

Cross River State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a suspect following the attack on Obi’s convoy.

NDC, in a statement by the spokesperson of its National Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, disclosed that no member of Obi’s delegation was injured during the incident.

According to the party, one of the vehicles on the convoy was ambushed during the attack.

The incident allegedly occurred around the popular Watt Market area shortly after Obi arrived in the state capital for a presidential town hall meeting scheduled for Metropolitan Hotel.

The convoy was, reportedly, moving through the metropolis amid cheers from supporters when suspected political thugs, allegedly, launched the attack, and vandalised some vehicles.

NDC also recalled a similar incident involving Obi’s convoy in Benue State, alleging that their presidential candidate encountered a roadblock mounted by a mob along the Makurdi-Gboko federal highway, near the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi.

The party expressed concern over what it described as recurring incidents of political intimidation, insisting that Nigerians must be allowed to participate in political activities without fear of harassment or violence.

It said the attack in Calabar should not be treated lightly, urging the state government and security agencies not to ignore the incident or allow those responsible to escape accountability.

“Silence and inaction only embolden perpetrators,” the party stated, stressing that the authorities must demonstrate their commitment to protecting the rights of political actors and citizens.

Police Confirm Arrest of Suspect

Cross River State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the attack on Obi’s convoy in Calabar.

The confirmation came through the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, in a statement.

Eitokpah identified the arrested suspect as Victor Edet Yellow-Duke, aged 27, and said investigations had commenced to identify other individuals involved in the attack, including those suspected of sponsoring it.

A brief statement from the police said, “NDC supporters under heavy attack in Watt Market. The police have made an arrest to this effect. The suspect’s name is Victor Edet Yellow Duke, male, 27 years.”

The police have not disclosed further details on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The police assured Calabar residents that normalcy had been restored, adding that adequate security personnel have been deployed to strategic locations across the metropolis to prevent a recurrence.

Despite the incident, Obi proceeded to Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar, for the scheduled presidential town hall meeting, where he engaged party supporters and other stakeholders.