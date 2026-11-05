Navy Deploys Newly Trained Special Forces to North-east to Combat Terrorism

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, said the Nigerian Navy recently deployed newly trained special forces, code-named the Marines, to the North-east Operational Theatre to tackle terrorism.

Oluyede made the disclosure during an interview with journalists on the side-lines of the ongoing Chief of Naval Staff’s Retreat at Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

Stressing that no single service could do the job alone, the CDS said, “It is a collective effort, and that is why we always emphasise the issue of jointness.

“Talking about the Marines, these are specialised regiments that were brought together this particular year. They were well-trained and supported by the Americans.

“They have already been inducted and deployed to the North-east, where they are doing very well, especially along the Baga axis.

“They are working in conjunction with other services, particularly the army and the air force, integrating their activities to counter terrorist operations in that general area. They are doing very well, and we are very proud of their performance.”

Fielding questions on the fight against insurgency and what Nigerians should expect, the CDS said, “It is important for us to assure Nigerians that things are getting better. We are doing our very best collectively to make Nigeria safer.

“What we require from Nigerians is their support and prayers. If, for any reason, they notice anything suspicious, they should report it to us because everything we do relies on intelligence. We need community support and the support of all Nigerians to move the country forward.”