‘AFRICANDO Will Deepen Africa-US Commercial Ties’

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State Government has said the 2026 edition of the African Diaspora Conference and Expo (AFRICANDO) will serve as a platform for translating international engagements into concrete investments and deepening commercial ties between Africa and the United States.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, stated this at a media parley in Umuahia to unveil the three-day business summit scheduled for November 17 to 19, 2026.

Ajagba said AFRICANDO, expected to bring together investors, business leaders, policymakers, development partners, diplomats and entrepreneurs, would explore investment opportunities not only in Abia but across Africa.

He said the 2026 edition, themed “Deepening U.S.–Africa Commercial Ties in the Era of AfCFTA,” will connect opportunities in Abia and other African markets with American capital, technology, expertise and global distribution networks.

According to him, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers African businesses opportunity to expand beyond domestic markets, while international partnerships can help improve production capacity and competitiveness.

He said government is working with the organisers to ensure the conference goes beyond speeches and networking to facilitate transactions, business agreements and sustainable investments.

He said Abia is strategically positioned to benefit given its manufacturing and entrepreneurial strength, particularly Aba, renowned for indigenous manufacturing, commerce and craftsmanship, adding that the Otti administration is investing in infrastructure and strengthening institutions to position the state as an investment destination.