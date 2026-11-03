Unhealthy Rivalry Should Not Be Mistaken for Legislative Independence, Says Group 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Arewa Revival Project (ARP) has emphasised that unhealthy rivalry, needless confrontation and persistent disagreements with the executive arm of government should not be misconstrued as signs of legislative independence.

The group spoke out against former lawmakers’ negative criticism of the President of the Senate and the National Assembly.

The former legislators had reportedly alleged that the Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, was an extension of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential Villa.

According to a statement by the Project Coordinator, Hon. Muttaka Ahmed Ibrahim, true legislative independence is demonstrated through principled decision-making, responsible representation and a commitment to democratic values, not through needless power struggles or unhealthy competition.

The group noted that while legislative autonomy is essential to a functioning democracy, it must be exercised responsibly, guided by constitutional principles, mutual respect and the collective interest of the people.

Legislative independence, he said, should promote constructive engagement, effective oversight and accountability, rather than foster division, institutional hostility or personal antagonism.

According to the organisation, the constitution does not require the National Assembly to oppose every presidential proposal to demonstrate its independence, stressing that effective democratic governance requires institutional cooperation without undermining constitutional responsibilities.

It noted that the legislature’s primary responsibilities include lawmaking, appropriation, oversight and the protection of the constitutional order.

The organisation also defended Akpabio’s leadership, stating that his performance should be assessed fairly through the Senate’s legislative activities, institutional responsibilities and leadership record.

While acknowledging that the Senate President and the National Assembly must remain open to public scrutiny, ARP cautioned against reducing the office of the Senate President to political ridicule because of partisan disagreements.

The group further called on the former lawmaker to present specific evidence if he had concerns about legislative misconduct, compromised oversight, financial impropriety or constitutional violations.

ARP acknowledged that a credible opposition was essential to democracy but maintained that opposition activities should focus on accountability, exposing wrongdoing, offering policy alternatives and defending citizens’ interests.

ARP reaffirmed its commitment to responsible governance, national unity, democratic stability and the Renewed Hope Agenda, while calling for accountability across all public institutions.

