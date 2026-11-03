2027: Obi Warns Govs Against Electoral Manipulation, Says Nigerians Will Resist Rigging

• Accuses governors of prioritising political survival over performance

• Insists leadership must be earned through service, not intimidation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peter Obi Media Office has warned state governors against alleged attempts to manipulate the 2027 general election, declaring that Nigerians will resist any process that undermines the credibility of the polls.

The media office, which accused some governors of allegedly working behind the scenes to compromise the democratic process, said political leaders should focus on presenting their records of performance rather than seeking to retain power through electoral manipulation.

It maintained that any electoral process that failed to meet the standards of freedom, fairness and transparency would be rejected by Nigerians, who, it said, were determined to exercise their democratic rights.

In a statement issued Tuesday by its spokesman, Indris Zekeri Jnr, the Peter Obi Media Office said governors should recognise that political leadership is a privilege earned through service and not an entitlement to be retained through deceit, intimidation or interference with elections.

The statement, titled, ‘Nigerians Will Choose the Best Product in the Marketplace,’ accused some governors of becoming increasingly desperate as the 2027 general election approaches.

“Instead of presenting their records of service, performance and achievements, they are turning to electoral manipulation and safeguards for rigging,” the statement alleged.

It warned that attempts to undermine the democratic process would not permanently suppress the will of the electorate, insisting that Nigerians had become increasingly determined to reject leaders they considered undeserving of another mandate.

Part of the statement read: “The 2027 election will be a defining moment for our nation. Nigerians are resolved to reclaim their country through the power of their votes.

“Let it be known that no degree of rigging, intimidation or political manoeuvring can permanently silence the will of the people.”

The media office further argued that political leaders should be judged by their records and capacity to address the country’s challenges rather than their ability to deploy political influence to retain power.

It also reiterated its position that Peter Obi remained a preferred choice among Nigerians, citing what it described as his commitment to competence, character, compassion and responsible leadership.

According to the statement, Obi represents an alternative leadership proposition capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges and restoring national dignity, prosperity and hope.

The media office urged political officeholders to respect the sovereignty of the electorate, stressing that the authority to determine who governs the country ultimately rests with the people.

It added that Nigerians were prepared to defend their votes in the 2027 elections, warning that electoral manipulation, intimidation and political manoeuvring would not override their democratic aspirations.

“The mandate rests with the people. Nigeria must function again, and it will be OK,” the statement added.

