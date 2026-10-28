  • Tuesday, 27th October, 2026

WHO SUCKS?

Featured | 3 seconds ago
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

President Trump has stated that ‘Norway Sucks’ after he wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, for a second time!

His grasp of the English language and its ability to express complex ideas seem to be at odds, given the ‘sucks’ lacks the grandeur a Presidential statement should carry. There is also a lack of understanding that insulting someone that you want something from doesn’t increase the likelihood. Fortunately the committee is honest and will recommend the most deserving person. Donald Trump will be awarded his trophy shortly after ‘hell freezes over’, if not slightly later. The FIFA peace prize doesn’t set a precedent.

 Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St.,

Box Hill, Vic, Australia

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