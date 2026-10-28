Transcorp Group Delivers N111.4bn PBT in Nine Months of 2026

Kayode Tokede

Transnational Corporation Plc, yesterday announced its unaudited nine months ended September 30, 2026 result and accounts with profit before tax at N111.4 billion from N124.5 billion reported in nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Group declared revenue of N357.4 billion from N412.4 billion in corresponding period amid lower power evacuation at Transcorp Power Plc, as industry-wide transmission and gas supply constraints limited output during the period.

The nine months 2026 performance across the portfolio underscored the quality of the group’s

operating businesses. Transcorp Power Plc grew shareholders’ funds by 8.9per cent to N199.8 billion and increased cash and cash equivalents more than four-fold to N10.3 billion.

Transcorp Hotels Plc grew Profit After Tax by five per cent to N15.5 billion, expanded its net profit margin to 22.3 per cent and reduced net finance cost by 36 per cent, while its total assets rose by 29 per cent to N206.8 billion.

The group’s hospitality portfolio, Transcorp Hotels Plc, maintained its position as Nigeria’s foremost hospitality destination, attracting business leaders, dignitaries and international visitors through its iconic 670-room Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the 5,000-capacity Transcorp Centre, the country’s largest

multipurpose event venue.

Commenting, the President/GCEO, Transnational Corporation, Owen Omogiafo, in a statement said “Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and our ability to sustain strong profitability and expand margins in a challenging operating environment.

“We continue to work closely with stakeholders to address industry-wide constraints and improve electricity delivery, while leveraging our hospitality investments to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a destination for business, tourism and major events.

“Across our businesses, we remain focused on unlocking opportunities for growth, deepening our contribution to Nigeria’s economy and delivering on our purpose to improve lives and transform Africa.”

Group Chief Finance Officer, Transnational Corporation Plc, Festus Izevbizua, said; “Our nine-month performance underscores the strength and resilience of the Group’s underlying businesses. Year-on-year revenue was impacted by power evacuation constraints arising from vandalisation of transmission and gas infrastructure.

“Notwithstanding this, the Group expanded its profit-before-tax margin to 31.2per cent, from 30.2per cent in the prior period, a direct result of deliberate cost optimisation and operational efficiency across our businesses.

“Our financial position also strengthened considerably over the period. Total assets grew by 13per cent to N1.13 trillion, driven by improved receivables, investments in financial assets and stronger cash generation.

“Total equity rose by 9.7per cent to N387.8 billion, reinforcing the Group’s robust capital base, while cash and cash equivalents more than doubled to N45.9 billion from N21.9 billion at December 2025, enhancing liquidity and providing greater financial flexibility to pursue strategic priorities.”

He added, “Transcorp Group remains focused on advancing strategic opportunities across its power, hospitality and energy businesses, leveraging its diversified portfolio and financial strength to support long-term growth and sustainable shareholder value.”