U.S AFRICOM Commander: ISIS Defections in Nigeria Rise Over 200% After May Operation

… Identifies terrorist financing as a critical challenge

…Seeks to reopen dialogue with Sahel states after ECOWAS Exit

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The number of ISIS members defecting in Nigeria has increased by more than 200 per cent since a joint operation by Nigerian and United States forces in May, the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, has said.

Anderson, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with THISDAY yesterday on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), in Lagos, attributed the development to the impact of the operation against a senior ISIS figure and subsequent military operations by Nigerian forces, saying it indicated that some members of the terrorist organisation were reconsidering their involvement.

Commending the partnership between the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerian intelligence agencies and the United States, he said it had been instrumental in the operation, which targeted Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the world’s second-highest-ranking ISIS terrorist.

“The partnership with the Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerian intelligence was exceptional, and that’s what really enabled that partnership to happen and to take out the number two terrorist in the world for ISIS,” Anderson said.

He added that Nigeria had continued to conduct operations against ISIS following the May operation, while the United States had sustained its cooperation with Nigerian security forces.

Anderson described the current security relationship between both countries as strong, saying the United States provides intelligence, specialised capabilities and training, while Nigeria contributes its knowledge of local and regional security conditions.

“Some of it is intelligence, but also understanding of the terrorist network globally. And so Nigeria brings the regional and local understanding, while we bring the global network understanding, and together that becomes very powerful,” he said.

He said the United States had provided training in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as targeting, and would continue to consider requests for specialised training for Nigerian forces.

On military operations, Anderson said the cooperation that happened in May in Borno State, within the Lake Chad Basin, saw both countries working to disrupt terrorist movements.

However, he stressed that military assistance alone could not resolve Nigeria’s security challenges, including terrorism and kidnapping, arguing that investment in governance, development, education and economic opportunities was necessary to address their underlying drivers.

“Ultimately, for the terrorism and insecurity, it needs to be an investment in governance, an investment in development,” he said, adding that sustainable opportunities could help prevent young people from turning to terrorism and criminal activities.

On the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS and what it portends for security for the continent, the General said the United States was seeking to reopen dialogue with the three countries, now members of the Alliance of Sahel States, to strengthen cooperation against shared security threats.

He said renewed engagement could facilitate intelligence sharing and training, but stressed that communication must first be re-established.

Anderson also identified terrorist financing as a critical challenge, saying the United States could contribute global intelligence and cyber capabilities while Nigeria provides local knowledge of financial networks and money laundering methods.

On maritime security, he said the United States had supported maritime operations centres, radar systems and emerging technologies to improve monitoring of the Gulf of Guinea and other West African waters.

He identified piracy, smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal fishing as major concerns but said he could not confirm plans for additional vessel acquisitions.

Assessing progress, Anderson said the increase in ISIS defections was one indicator of success, alongside reductions in attacks and violence. He also commended Nigeria’s programme to reintegrate defectors into society.

He said AFRICOM would continue to focus its limited resources on priority threats and capable partners, while urging greater investment in local economic opportunities to channel Africa’s growing youth population into productive activities.

“How do you take the growing youth population and channel that energy for a positive effort? And to me, that’s what we all need to work on, but it has to be done locally,” he said.