Tinubu Seeks Stronger African Defence Partnership, Local Capacity over Insecurity

• Northern senators urge better security in Taraba after Binari killings, death toll rises to 58, govt provides relief

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





President Bola Tinubu has called for stronger defence partnerships among African countries, insisting that military cooperation must go beyond equipment supplies to the development of local expertise, strengthening of indigenous industries, and improvement of the continent’s capacity to sustain its security operations.

Tinubu spoke at the opening ceremony of Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) 2026 in Lagos, where he was represented by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

In a related development, Northern Senators’ Forum called on security agencies to intensify operations in Taraba State following the killing of worshippers, vigilantes, women, and children in an attack on Binari community in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area.

The legislators demanded urgent measures to prevent further bloodshed.

They urged the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to launch a comprehensive security surge across Karim-Lamido and the River Benue corridor, including the establishment of a Forward Operating Base and intelligence-led patrols along the Kompany-Asusar route.

Taraba State Police Command confirmed the death of additional 15 people, who died when the boat in which they were fleeing their assailants capsized, bringing the death toll from Friday’s attack on Binnari community to 58.

Tinubu’s address at AFRIDEX 2026 outlined a broader continental approach to tackling the evolving security challenges confronting African countries.

The president said threats ranging from terrorism and insurgency to banditry, piracy, and emerging cyber risks required stronger cooperation among African nations.

“From the Gulf of Guinea to the Sahel, from our territorial borders to cyberspace and outer space, the threats confronting us are becoming more complex and interconnected,” Tinubu said.

He added that the threats were claiming lives, displacing communities, disrupting trade and undermining development.

“Africa’s security must, therefore, command our collective attention, because there can be no enduring prosperity where fear governs daily life,” he said.

Tinubu said Nigeria had experienced the devastating consequences of insecurity, including deaths, displacement, disrupted livelihoods, and lost economic opportunities.

He commended the armed forces for confronting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, piracy, and other transnational threats, while acknowledging the sacrifices made by personnel in the line of duty.

The president said, “Our armed forces have confronted terrorism, insurgency, banditry, piracy and other transnational threats with courage and sacrifice. We honour their service and remember those who have paid the supreme price.”

He added that the sacrifices of military personnel placed an obligation on political leaders to provide the equipment, training, resources, and institutional support required to improve operational effectiveness.

He stressed that lasting security depended not only on military action but also on strong institutions, public trust, reliable partnerships, and the domestic industrial capacity to sustain defence operations.

According to him, African countries must ensure that defence agreements produce long-term benefits beyond the immediate delivery of military hardware.

Tinubu stated, “Our defence partnerships must, therefore, deliver value long after equipment has been supplied. Every major acquisition should help develop skills, transfer knowledge, strengthen local industry, and deepen our capacity to maintain what we operate.

“The measure of a successful partnership is the capability it leaves behind. African engineers must gain expertise; African enterprises must grow; African institutions must become stronger.”

Tinubu also called for more predictable funding, adequate equipment, rigorous training, and sustained institutional support for African-led peace operations.

He stated that the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions depended on ensuring that personnel deployed to conflict zones had the resources and capabilities needed to carry out their assignments.

He said, “The courage to respond to crises must be matched by predictable resources, adequate equipment, rigorous training and sustained institutional support.

“Those we send to keep the peace must have the means to keep the peace.”

The president also called for stronger maritime cooperation among African countries, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, which he described as vital to trade, energy security, and shared prosperity.

He urged African governments to strengthen cooperation against criminal networks operating in maritime spaces and protect legitimate commercial activities.

Tinubu also highlighted the growing influence of cyber capabilities, space technologies, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems on modern warfare, urging African countries to invest in the knowledge and institutions required to understand and deploy such technologies responsibly.

He described AFRIDEX 2026 as an opportunity to translate Africa’s potential into practical defence capabilities through cooperation, knowledge exchange, and industrial development.

Northern Senators Urge Better Security in Taraba After Binari Killings

Northern Senators’ Forum, in a condolence message through their chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, expressed sympathy with the Taraba State governor, residents of the state, and families affected by the attack on Binari on Friday, October 23.

Gunmen had attacked Binnari community in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State last Friday while the community market was in full spring and killed scores of people while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The senators’ forum said it received with shock reports that innocent worshippers, vigilantes, women, and children were killed shortly after Juma’at prayers.

It stated, “On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, we commiserate with His Excellency the governor of Taraba State, the people of Taraba, and the bereaved families of Binari community in Karim-Lamido LGA over the barbaric attack of Friday 23rd October.

“We received with shock the murder of innocent worshippers, vigilantes, women and children shortly after Juma’at prayers, and we share in your grief at this difficult time.”

Beyond expressing condolences, the senators called for a coordinated security response to prevent further attacks and restore confidence among residents of the affected communities.

They urged the leadership of the police, DSS, and NSCDC to deploy additional personnel and operational resources to the area.

The forum also called for the establishment of a Forward Operating Base to strengthen security coverage across the Karim-Lamido and River Benue corridor.

It appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and well-meaning individuals and organisations to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to victims and affected families.

The senators demanded a thorough investigation into the killings and the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. While offering prayers for the victims and their families, they expressed hope that peace would return to the affected communities.

Death Toll Rises to 58, Taraba Govt Provides Relief

Taraba State Police Command confirmed that 15 more people died when the boat in which they were trying to escape from the attackers capsized. The incident brought the death toll from Friday’s attack to 58.

Giving an update on the casualty, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Victor Mshelizah, disclosed that the additional bodies were recovered from surrounding bushes and a river after a mishap.

Mshelizah stated that he had spoken with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, who briefed him on the latest developments.

He said, “I just spoke with the DPO on the latest development in the area. He told me that 23 more bodies were recovered, while another 15 persons who were trying to escape from the attack through the river capsized and died.”

He said the victims, “because they were trying to run away from the attackers, they overloaded the canoe and it capsized in the river. Some of the bodies are missing, while 15 were recovered from the river.”

The police spokesperson assured residents that the command remained committed to restoring lasting peace and protecting life and property in the community.

In his response to Governor Agbu Kefas’ directive, Taraba State Government delivered emergency relief materials, which included essential supplies to victims of the attack, less than 24 hours after the incident.

The intervention, coordinated by Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA), included on-the-ground assessment of the destruction. The operation was led by Executive Secretary of TSEMA, Dr Echuseh Audu.

Audu stated that the intervention was aimed at providing immediate succour to victims while the government worked towards the community’s recovery.

She explained, “We are here on behalf of the Taraba State government to show solidarity and provide immediate succour to our brothers and sisters in Binnari. His Excellency has directed that no victim of this dastardly act be left unattended to.

“This is just the first phase of intervention. The government is committed to not only providing food, shelter materials, and essential supplies, but also ensuring long-term recovery and security for the community.”