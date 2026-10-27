Tinubu Decries Murder Of Katsina Cleric, Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka

* Directs relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the heinous act

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of a prominent Islamic preacher, Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka, and his friend, Adamu Abubakar, in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

Unknown gunmen killed the duo in a drive-by shooting incident on Monday evening.

The president, who was deeply saddened by the news of the killing, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the act as heinous and an assault on the values of peace and sanctity of human life.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, their followers, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, over the tragic loss.

The president has directed the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to move swiftly, intensify efforts already underway by the Katsina State Police Command, and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down, apprehended, and brought to justice.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn their death.