Katsina Boosts Vocational Skills with N4bn Investment

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has disclosed that his administration has invested over N4 billion in renovating, upgrading and equipping the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV) to boost vocational skills in the state.

Radda disclosed this on Monday during the graduation ceremony of 1,662 trainees held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

He explained that the number of graduates represents a 156.79 per cent increase from the 648 trainees recorded at the institution’s maiden graduation ceremony.

He said the investment was part of his administration’s Building Your Future Agenda, designed to equip young people with practical skills and transform them from job seekers into job creators.

“When this administration came into office, we made a commitment under our Building Your Future Agenda to prioritise youth empowerment, skills acquisition and job creation. We promised to transform our young people from job seekers into job creators,” the governor said.

Radda explained that the government had provided modern machines, tools and equipment at the centre to ensure that trainees acquired industry-relevant skills and could establish viable businesses after graduation.

“We do not believe in simply issuing certificates and sending our graduates home without the means to put their training into practice. That is why we are providing them with start-up tools and equipment to enable them to establish their businesses,” he added.

The governor said the graduates received training in more than 15 trades, including tailoring, welding and fabrication, carpentry, electrical installation, information and communication technology, catering, cosmetology, plumbing and automobile repairs.

He also disclosed that the government had established a modern innovation hub and an innovation desk at the centre to encourage creativity, technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

Describing vocational education as a critical tool for addressing unemployment, Radda announced plans to establish additional training centres across the state’s 34 local government areas.

“Our target is to train and empower more than 5,000 young people through vocational training initiatives before the end of our tenure,” he said.

He further revealed that the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency had supported more than 60,000 beneficiaries through various enterprise development programmes.

Radda urged the graduates to make productive use of the start-up packages provided by the government rather than sell them.

“I urge you not to sell your start-up packs. Use them to establish your businesses, grow your enterprises and create employment opportunities for others,” he advised.

In his remarks, a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, recalled that the Katsina Youth Craft Village was established during his administration to equip young people, particularly those from rural communities, with practical and marketable skills.

He stressed that technical and vocational education remained essential to youth self-reliance, entrepreneurship and economic development.

“The importance of technical and vocational education cannot be overemphasised. It provides young people with practical skills to become self-reliant, establish businesses and contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Katsina Youth Craft Village, Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro, described the graduation ceremony as a significant milestone in the state’s youth empowerment efforts.

He highlighted the increase in the number of graduates from 648 at the maiden ceremony to 1,662 at the second edition, attributing the achievement to the state government’s support and expansion of the institution.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the direct intervention and support of His Excellency, particularly his commitment to youth development and approval for the expansion of the Katsina Youth Craft Village,” he said.