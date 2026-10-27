PAU Alumni President Calls for Stronger Varsity-Industry Partnerships to Drive Nigeria’s Devt

The President of the Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association (PAUAA), Dr. Onyebuchi Odianjo, has called for stronger partnerships between universities and industry to drive Nigeria’s development, strengthen professional networks and create opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Odianjo made the call at the inaugural Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association International Conference, themed ‘The Advantage: Connecting People, Ideas and Opportunities,’ held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos.

She reaffirmed the association’s commitment to building a vibrant alumni community that translates shared values and professional relationships into meaningful collaborations, student support and broader economic impact.

“Our goal remains clear: to build an alumni community whose values extend beyond shared memories to meaningful relationships, mutual support and collective progress. What began as a conversation about the potential of our alumni network grew into a vision for a platform where people, ideas and industries could connect, relationships could become partnerships, and ideas could become opportunities,” Odianjo said.

Delivering the keynote address, MD/CEO, Coleman Technical Industries Limited (Manufacturers of Coleman Wires and Cables), George Olutope Onafowokan, stressed that integrity, character and discipline are fundamental to building sustainable businesses and driving long-term economic development.

He identified vision, focus, discipline, integrity and good character as essential principles for professional and corporate success, urging business leaders to prioritise ethical conduct and sustainable business practices.

“Integrity is your biggest weighted gold, not your car, not your house, not your land. Build it from the day you start your life. The entitlement mentality is the greatest killer of integrity. When you build character and integrity, you derisk yourself, and doing business or leading people becomes seamless,” Onafowokan asserted.

He cautioned business founders against establishing enterprises primarily to finance personal lifestyles, noting that businesses are more likely to survive generational transitions when supported by sound governance, sustainable structures and leadership by example.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, commended the Alumni Association’s executive committee for organising the conference and highlighted the importance of values-driven leadership in national transformation.

She noted that the university’s growth over the past 34 years reflects the potential of education to develop leaders capable of making meaningful contributions to Nigeria.

“We grew from humble beginnings 34 years ago, starting in a living room in Sierra Leone. Today, we sit across expanded campuses with a collective alumni body of 15,000 between the business school and the university. Think about 15,000 well-formed people who can make a difference in Nigeria. You are the ambassadors, and PAU graduates are beginning to stand out not only for their work ethic, but also for their values,” Okonedo stated.

The conference brought together alumni, business leaders and other stakeholders to strengthen professional relationships, foster university-industry collaboration and explore opportunities for innovation, enterprise development and national progress.