Joseph Enemona Crowned Olimene Ata Igala, Hosts Davido

A businessman and economist, Dr. Joseph Onuche Enemona, has been coronated as the Olimene Ata Igala by the Ata Igala, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Alaji Opaluwa

Mathew Akpa.

The coronation ceremony was held on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Ata’s Palace in Idah, Kogi State.

Enemona hosted Afrobeats super star, David Adeleke (Davido), at the Ogugu Centre, at the ceremony marking his coronation and the inauguration of his new country home in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

While thanking God for the conferment of the prestigious chieftaincy title on him by the Ata Igala, Enemona described the recognition as ineffable and a great privilege beyond expression.

He thanked the Ata Igala for considering him worthy for such an honour.

He said the award of the Olimene Ata chieftaincy title had transformed him from an iconoclast to a protégé of the Ata Igala Kingdom.

Enemona said it was a double celebration for him as he also formally opened his new country home in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State. immediately after his coronation.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities, including Afrobeats star, David Adeleke (Davido) and his team; former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Dr. Edward David Onoja; representatives of the Ata of Igala Kingdom; former President of National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers

Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN), Mr. John Egaji Obeh, while the current President of NASWDEN was represented by the Public Relations Officer of the association.

Others in attendance were renowned Igala musician, Alhaji Umaja; Iyeoja Ochogwu, Chief Mrs. Ojoma Cecilia Lawson; CEO of Ojoma Heart of Gold

Humanitarian Foundation, and other dignitaries. Enemona expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him in making the event successful, colourful and memorable, praying that celebration will not cease in their households and wishing all his guests journey mercies to their respective destinations.