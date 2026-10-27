Insecurity: KACRAN Proposes 45-Day Deadline to End Banditry in North-West, North-Central

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has challenged the Federal Government and governors in the North-West and North-Central to commit to ending banditry within 45 days through dialogue, stakeholder engagement and decisive action against armed groups that reject peace.

The association said the proposed timeline would involve two weeks of engagement with relevant groups, followed by one month of implementing its proposed peace framework, arguing that the two regions possessed the leadership, population and institutional capacity to address the crisis.

In a statement signed by its National President, Hon. Khalil Bello, KACRAN expressed concern over escalating insecurity, including killings, mass displacement, cattle rustling, destruction of property and the denial of access to farmlands by armed groups.

It urged the Federal Government, state governments, traditional rulers, religious leaders and political stakeholders to work together to restore peace before the 2027 general elections.

According to the association, continued insecurity in the two regions threatens not only the lives and livelihoods of residents but also national food security, given their importance to agricultural production.

KACRAN argued that the North-West and North-Central had the human resources, population strength and experienced leadership required to resolve the crisis, provided political leaders demonstrated the necessary commitment.

It also warned against postponing decisive action until after the 2027 elections, insisting that peace efforts should begin immediately to enable displaced residents to return to their communities and resume farming, livestock production and other economic activities.

The association cited Kaduna State Governor, Malam Uba Sani’s, approach to resolving the Birnin Gwari conflict through dialogue involving traditional rulers as an example of how engagement could help address protracted security challenges.

It also pointed to reported improvements in parts of Katsina State through dialogue, urging other governors in the North-West and North-Central to adopt similar approaches where appropriate.

KACRAN commended Uba Sani for what it described as his commitment to peace, unity and economic development, calling on other governors in the affected regions to emulate his approach.

While advocating dialogue as a central component of its proposed solution, the association maintained that the process should be backed by firm measures against armed groups that refuse to accept a peace agreement.

It argued that continued reliance on military force alone had yet to produce the desired results despite substantial government spending on security operations.

The association also cautioned against the creation of ethnic or tribal vigilante groups, warning that such initiatives could trigger the emergence of opposing groups and further complicate the security situation.

Instead, it called for a comprehensive strategy combining peaceful conflict resolution with large-scale youth employment in agriculture, livestock development, fisheries, industry and commerce.

KACRAN further argued that sustainable peace would provide the foundation for economic recovery and enable whichever government emerges in 2027 to consolidate development efforts rather than inherit an unresolved security crisis.

Drawing a comparison with Rwanda’s recovery from the 1994 genocide, the association expressed confidence that determined leadership could help Northern Nigeria overcome its security challenges and rebuild affected communities.

It therefore appealed to President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the governments of the North-West and North-Central states to consider and support its proposed peace framework.

KACRAN condemned recent killings in Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara states, as well as attacks on innocent citizens, cattle rustling and the destruction of property.

It called for an immediate, coordinated response involving government authorities and community leaders, stressing that dialogue must be accompanied by appropriate action against those who continue to perpetrate violence.