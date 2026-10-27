CJN to Judges: Be Vigilant, Cautious in Your Handling of Political Cases 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has once again stressed the need for judicial officers, particularly heads of courts, to be mindful in their handling of political matters, as the 2027 general election draws closer.

Specifically, Justice Kekere-Ekun admonished that practices such as forum shopping, concealment of related proceedings and attempts to obtain conflicting orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction should be discouraged by the courts.

The CJN gave the charge on Monday during the opening session of the 2026 roundtable for heads of courts, organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

She stated that the issues require particular attention as the country approaches another election season, adding that election-related disputes often attract intense public interest and considerable pressure on the courts.

“The judiciary must be prepared to discharge its constitutional responsibilities with impartiality, courage and fidelity to the law.

“Political sensitivity, public sentiment or the urgency with which a matter is presented must never

displace the careful application of the constitution, the Electoral Act and the applicable rules of court,” she said.

Kekere-Ekun therefore urged the judges to ensure that appropriate administrative arrangements are in place to facilitate the timely and orderly handling of election-related matters.

The CJN reminded judicial officers of the need to scrutinise applications carefully, insist on full and frank disclosure of relevant facts, pay due regard to related proceedings and resist any attempt to use urgent applications or ex-parte orders to secure an improper advantage.

She said: “The integrity of judicial proceedings must not be compromised by competing political interests or pressure from any quarter.

“Forum shopping is particularly damaging because it undermines consistency, encourages abuse of process and exposes the judiciary to avoidable public controversy.

“Your lordships must therefore ensure that existing procedural safeguards are observed and that appropriate steps are taken whenever attempts to circumvent established judicial processes come to light.

“No litigant should be permitted to manipulate the judicial system in search of a favourable decision. Public confidence in the judiciary will be tested during this period.”

The CJN reminded the heads of courts that they are expected to provide the leadership necessary to ensure that election-related cases are handled competently, expeditiously and strictly in accordance with the law.

She said the objective is to ensure that the courts remain impartial arbiters of disputes, free from political influence and guided solely by the facts, the applicable law and the demands of justice.

Speaking earlier, the Administrator of the NJI, Justice Babatunde Adejumo (rtd), said the judiciary, as custodian of justice and guardian of the rule of law, is under constant public scrutiny, placing a heavy responsibility on those steering its affairs to safeguard its image and shape positive public perceptions.

Justice Adejumo, who is the immediate past President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), said the annual roundtable provides a platform for candid exchange, identifying cross-cutting challenges and collectively developing solutions.

He added that the programme was deliberately designed with minimal external intervention so that the heads of courts would direct discussions and determine outcomes.

Justice Adejumo praised the CJN for the many reforms she has introduced, which he said has entrenched judicial independence and enhanced integrity across all levels of the judiciary.