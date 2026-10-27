Delta APC: We ‘ll Run Issue-Based Campaign Devoid of  Violence

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the people of the state of its readiness to run an issue-based and rancour-free campaign towards the 2027 general election.

The party therefore, urged political actors in the state to shun all acts of violence, hate speech or inflammatory statements and actions capable of fisrupting the prevailing peace in the state.

Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Delta State APC Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the assurance on while unveiling members of the Media and Publicity Committee to journalists in Asaba.

Aniagwu, who is also the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, listed other members of the Media Committee to include Mr Valentine Onojeguo (Vice-Chairman), Mr Timi Tonye (Secretary), Sir Festus Ahon (member), Sir Kelly Okolugbo (member) and Mr. Jackson Ekwugum (member).

The focus of the state APC’s campaign would be on “the performance of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori” vis-a-vis their respective administrations’ policies and programmes, Aniagwu stressed.

Aniagwu said that the APC would remain focused by explaining the policies and reforms of the federal and state governments, expressing optimism that the programmes would contribute to a better future for Deltans.

The media and publicity committee chairman the committee would work closely with journalists to ensure that the electorate received accurate information on the candidates and their programmes.

The committee’s responsibility shall transcend the governor and the president to cover all APC candidates contesting elections into the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate.

Aniagwu said: “We will stay with the issues,” Aniagwu said, urging journalists to partner with the committee in communicating the party’s message to the electorate.

He said the campaign would be guided by the need to address governance and matters affecting the welfare of the people, adding that the committee had the experience to respond to questions and provide relevant information on the candidates and their policies.

Aniagwu, however, cautioned political actors against statements capable of inciting violence, warning that inflammatory rhetoric could encourage supporters to take the law into their own hands.

He stressed that the state government would not tolerate violence, irrespective of the political affiliation or background of those involved.

“The governor has warned earlier that nobody is above the law. We will not tolerate violence, irrespective of the divide anybody belongs to,” he said.

The APC campaign spokesman said: “We will not get involved in rigging elections. We will show our report card,” expressing confidence that the performance of the Tinubu and Oborevwori administrations would provide the APC with a strong basis to seek re-election.

Saying the party believed voters would assess its candidates on their records and policies, he urged political leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint in their public statements, particularly as the electioneering season approaches.

While warning against remarks that could provoke attacks or encourage reprisals at polling units, he said; “we are not in a jungle republic. If there is anybody carrying out an action you consider not to be in line with the electoral guidelines, that is why we have the security agencies. Report them and let the law take its course.”

He described calls for jungle justice as inimical to the peace and stability of Delta State, urging residents not to be influenced by statements that could turn political disagreements into violence.