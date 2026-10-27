AbdulRazaq Constitutes New Governing Councils of Eight Tertiary Institutions in Kwara 



Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the constitution of new governing councils for eight state-owned tertiary institutions and nine government agencies in the state.



A statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRazaq, Alhaji Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, stated that: “The appointment, which took effect from October 16, 2026, is aimed at strengthening professionalism and service delivery.”

The statement said that the affected institutions are Kwara State Scholarship Board; International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo; Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin; International Aviation College, Ilorin; College of Nursing Sciences, Ilorin; College of Education, Oro; College of Education, Ilorin; College of Nursing Sciences, Oke-Ode; and the Kwara State Agency for Mass Literacy.

Others are Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Board, Kwara State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA), Kwara State Rural Electrification Board, Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Kwara State Housing Corporation, Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), and Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA).

Under the new arrangement, according to the statement, former presidential candidate, Gani Galadima, will chair the seven-member IVTEC council, while Dr Ahmed Ameen Funsho will chair the 17-member Scholarship Board.

Musa Yeketi was named Chairman of the Kwara State Polytechnic council, while Nigeria’s first Professor of Aviation Law, Prof. Adua Ismail Mustapha, will chair the council of the International Aviation College, Ilorin. Both councils have six members each.

Amudipe Christiana Titilayo will chair the College of Nursing Sciences, Ilorin; Gezinde Adedeji Amosa will head College of Education, Oro; and Muhammadu Suno Gofe will chair College of Education, Ilorin. Dr. Afusat Ameen will lead the College of Nursing Sciences, Oke-Ode, while Hajia Riskat Lawal was appointed to chair the Agency for Mass Literacy.

Similarly, Ayinmode Sunday Samuel was named Chairman of the Primary Healthcare Board; Alhaji Muhammed Sakwa for RUWASSA; Hon. Olasunkanmi Ere-oye for KWARTMA, and Sikirullah Abdulkareem Oladimeji for the Rural Electrification Board.

Hon. Memud Azeez Alonge will chair KWASSIP, Hon. Abdulazeez Oluwanilo will head the Housing Corporation, Femi Aina will lead KWEPA, while Dr. Laaro Oba Abdulkadir was appointed Chairman of KWASAA.

Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated the appointees and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by supporting the administration’s drive for quality education, human capital development and sustainable growth in the state.