2027: NDC Appoints Ex-Soludo’s Ally to Lead Peter Obi’s Campaign in Anambra 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed former House of Representatives member, and erstwhile close ally of Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, as Anambra State campaign coordinator of the party.

Ibezi, who had been a strong pillar of Governor Soludo’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recently dumped the party in a highly attended rally, to join the NDC.

His recent appointment is seen as a move to use his popularity to drive votes for NDC and also put APGA in check, especially with Soludo’s growing resentment for NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Meanwhile, Ibezi has quickly swung into action, calling on all to rally round Obi and give him a resounding victory, saying that merely winning Obi’s home state, Anambra, was not enough.

In a press statement he released on Tuesday, Ibezi said though the task is a daunting one, but he and his team will move into the 326 political wards, markets, town union meetings to speak to the people on the need for every Anambra vote to go to Peter Obi and other NDC candidates.

He said: “Anambra occupies a peculiar place in this campaign. As the home state of our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, the expectations are understandably high, and we must rise to meet them. Our responsibility goes beyond securing victory; we must work to ensure that Anambra delivers a resounding mandate, reflected in the strength and number of valid votes cast for Mr. Peter Obi,” Ibezi said.

“We must reach those who are undecided, those who feel left behind, those who have grown weary of the system, and those who have withdrawn from the electoral process because they no longer believe their votes can make a difference.

“We must listen to them, earn their confidence, and remind them that the future of our country is too important to be surrendered to apathy. The work has begun, and there is no room for complacency.

“We must take this campaign to the 21 LGAs, 326 wards, 5,720 polling units, markets, churches and every household in Anambra State. Our objective is clear: to mobilise the people, secure their participation, and translate their aspirations into votes at the polls. We must also ensure that every valid vote counts and that the democratic process reflects the will of the people.”