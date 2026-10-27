2027: NSCDC Warns Personnel against Election Bias, Voter Intimidation

. Stakeholders Task INEC to conduct free, fair, credible elections

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned its personnel against voter intimidation, abuse of citizens and partisan conduct ahead of the 2027 general election, stressing that neutrality and professionalism are essential to protecting Nigerian democracy.

The Commandant-General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, gave the warning in Abuja while opening a three-day workshop designed to prepare security personnel for election-related duties.

This is just as stakeholders in Kogi State have unanimously tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027

Audi cautioned officers and men of the agency against abandoning their duty posts or obeying unlawful orders, insisting that their overriding responsibility must be to the national interest and the protection of citizens’ democratic rights.

The workshop brought together 216 personnel drawn from the 36 state commands, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 18 zonal Commands to strengthen their understanding of the legal, operational and supervisory responsibilities of security agencies during elections.

Organised in collaboration with Alnas Consulting Limited, the workshop was built on the theme: ‘Role of Security Agencies in the Conduct of the General Elections in Nigeria: Legal, Field Conduct, Supervisory and Operational Perspectives’.

The Commandant-General’s warning came as preparations gather pace for the 2027 elections, with security agencies expected to play a critical role in ensuring that voters can exercise their franchise without intimidation, harassment or undue interference.

In his welcome address, the Chief Responsibility Officer of Alnas Consulting Limited, Prof. Nasirdeen Usman, described the NSCDC as a critical component of Nigeria’s security architecture and urged participants to share the knowledge acquired with colleagues in their respective commands.

The event also featured goodwill messages from representatives of the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Controller-General of Corrections, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Dr Jake Ekpelle.

The NSCDC reiterated its commitment to peaceful elections, effective cooperation among security agencies and the protection of the democratic rights of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Kogi State have unanimously tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the critical stakeholders’ meeting held at the headquarters of INEC in Lokoja yesterday.

The stakeholders also agreed that INEC shall adequately supply the political parties and their candidates with useful information as far as the 2027 general election is concerned.

On security matters, the stakeholders noted that the police shall treat all the candidates equally as far as elections matter is concerned in Kogi State.

It was pointed out that all the perpetrators of violent attacks recently be brought to book with immediate effect.

They also stated that all candidates and their party leadership shall conduct their political campaigns in accordance with the law and regulations on election matters, and candidates of political parties shall cooperate with INEC and obtain permission from security agencies before going about campaigns.

“Candidates of all political parties shall ensure the safety of all the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members participating in the general election. Each political party shall cooperate with security agencies,” the communique stressed.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Shehu Wahab, explained that the commission is poised to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankafori, stressed that the security agencies would provide enabling environment for the conduct of violence-free elections in Kogi State.