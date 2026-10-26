Kwara PDP Guber Candidate Urges IGP to Probe Alleged Arrest, Detention of Party Members

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Engr. Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, to urgently investigate the alleged arrest, detention and repeated police invitations involving members of the party in the state.

The call was made in a statement issued in Ilorin on Monday by the media office of the PDP candidate, following reports of arrests and the alleged use of tear gas during a peaceful procession at the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, the state capital.

The media office accused the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ojo Adekimi, of allegedly being behind the actions, warning that failure to investigate the incidents could heighten political tension in the state.

It described the development as a potential threat to police neutrality, respect for the rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The office also urged the police authorities to investigate the reported deployment of tear gas against participants in the procession, which was attended by Kawu, Senator Saliu Mustapha and other PDP political candidates.

According to the statement, the incidents could create the impression that the police command was being used to intimidate opposition members and suppress legitimate political expression rather than address established security concerns.

Particularly concerning, the statement said, was the reported imprisonment of Kadri Usman Elesin and Taiye Alaboke without proper arraignment before a competent court or a meaningful opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

The media office recalled that the two men, identified in earlier reports as Taiye Laufe, also known as Taiye Alaboka, and AbdulKadir Usman, were arrested on October 24, 2026. It said both men were from Agaka Isale, Ilorin, the family house of Kawu.

It further alleged that the men had remained in detention despite efforts by their families and legal representatives to secure administrative bail, expressing concern over reports that they had subsequently been taken to prison without due judicial process.

The statement called on the relevant authorities to establish the legal basis for their imprisonment, clarify whether they had been formally charged and arraigned before a competent court, and ensure that their constitutional rights were protected.

It also listed several individuals reportedly invited by the police on different dates in October. They include Kayode Jack, Shuaib Baba Agaka, Amuda Ajia Eru, Shuaib Tunde, Idris Samad, Fazawa Anafi Agaka and Alhaji Aloa Moshood Imam.

The media office maintained that the reported arrests, repeated police invitations, alleged imprisonment without proper arraignment and reported use of tear gas against peaceful protesters should be investigated collectively to determine whether they constituted legitimate policing or interference with opposition political activities.

“The police are not an extension of the ruling party, nor should any opposition party be made to feel that its political activities constitute an invitation to harassment by security agencies,” the statement said.

It stressed that the Nigeria Police Force must remain accountable to the Constitution and the law rather than serve the political interests of any individual or party.

The statement warned that perceived partisanship by security agencies could undermine public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

“An election cannot be regarded as free and fair merely because votes are cast and counted.

“The environment leading to the election must also be free from intimidation, selective arrests and the abuse of security institutions to create an advantage for the party in power,” it said.

The media office urged the Inspector-General of Police to order an independent investigation into the arrests, detention and reported imprisonment of the two men, as well as the alleged use of tear gas against peaceful protesters.

It also called for an investigation into whether any police officers acted on improper political instructions and whether constitutional safeguards relating to personal liberty, fair hearing, peaceful assembly and the treatment of suspects were observed.

The statement further demanded appropriate disciplinary action against any officer found to have abused his authority or compromised the impartiality expected of the Nigeria Police Force.

While stressing that its position was not intended to obstruct lawful police investigations or shield anyone from accountability, the media office maintained that no citizen should face intimidation, unlawful detention or disproportionate use of force because of political affiliation or participation in peaceful political activities.

It also called for a review of the leadership of the Kwara State Police Command if an independent investigation established that the commissioner had failed to maintain the neutrality, professionalism and restraint required of his office.

The statement said that the credibility of the 2027 electoral process depended not only on the conduct of political parties and candidates but also on the ability of security agencies to demonstrate fairness, impartiality and respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.

Meanwhile, efforts to obtain the reaction of the Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Toun Ejire Adeyemi, proved unsuccessful, as calls made to her telephone were not answered.

A text message sent to her number had also not received a response as of the time of filing this report.