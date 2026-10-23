NUJ Honours FCC Commissioner, Peter Eze, for Youth Leadership in Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, Correspondents’ Chapel, has honoured the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, with an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Youth Leadership.

The award was presented on Thursday night, October 22, 2026, at the grand finale of the 2026 Correspondents’ Chapel Press Week, held at the NUJ Press Centre, Rangers Avenue, Enugu.

Eze was recognised for his contributions to youth empowerment, skills development, talent discovery and efforts to connect young people with employment and career opportunities.

The event was chaired by former Attorney General of Enugu State, Chief Anthony Ani (SAN), and focused on the theme ‘Strengthening Democracy Through Responsible Journalism: 2027 Polls in Focus.’

Other awardees at the event included the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi; Deputy National Chairman South of the APC, Mr Ben Nwoye; the Executive Director of PRODA, Dr Peter Ogbobe, and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa.

Reacting after receiving the plaque, Eze said he was deeply honoured and humbled because the recognition came from journalists, people whose work is to inform the public, hold leaders accountable and shape opinions.

He thanked the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel for finding him worthy and asked journalists to continue to stand as the conscience of the nation through courageous reporting, balanced stories and fair judgment.

According to him, the award is not just about what he has done before but a fresh call to do more, adding that he remains committed to creating opportunities for young people and to serving society in a way where leadership is judged not by title but by how many lives it touches.

“The honour is appreciated, the responsibility is understood, and the commitment to service remains unwavering,” Eze said.

Eze’s recognition highlights the importance of youth-focused initiatives amid continuing concerns about unemployment, skills development and economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

A major initiative highlighted was the Peter Eze Youth Connect 2026, which brought together thousands of young people for engagement, mentorship, career guidance and access to professional development opportunities.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between young people and available opportunities by connecting them with relevant institutions, professionals and stakeholders who can support their career aspirations and economic advancement.

Through Peter Eze Youth Connect-an event that was adjudged the most popular and impactful youth event in 2026, the FCC commissioner has sought to create platforms for mentorship, career exploration and professional networking, enabling young people to pursue greater economic independence and contribute to societal development.