THE LANRE SHITTU EXAMPLE

SEUN AWOGBENLE pays tribute to Lanre Shittu, Chairman of Dele Pharmaceutical Group

I am convinced that to build a stronger nation, we must continue to shine a light on the role models, whose lives offer a lesson in what is possible. When we tell their stories, especially to a younger audience, we remind society of the enduring values of success and the role that these outliers have played in shaping the world we live in.

You may not have seen or heard him, but chances are that you would have experienced him; that is the enigma that is Dr Lanre Shittu, the Chairman of Dele Pharmaceutical Group. An industrialist, physician, business icon, private sector leader, and above all a philanthropist.

Since becoming its chairman, Lanre Shittu has established Dele Pharmaceutical Group, with its two subsidiaries HMA Medical Ltd. and Ayo-Ayodele Pharmaceutical Chemist Nigeria Ltd., as one of Nigeria’s leading medical companies known for producing some of the best medical consumables with quality standards. This especially aligns with his broader work as a physician of global repute with several years’ experience working across different regions, especially Nigeria and the United States.

The company’s long list of medical consumables, which ranges from medical-grade cotton wool, syringes, intravenous fluids, and several others, have been essential in treating medical conditions such as dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, shock, fluid replacement therapies, and providing first aid treatment.

With Nigeria’s population growth consistently outpacing economic growth and also projected to double by the year 2050, the work that people like Dr. Shittu do in expanding access and quality is essential for democratising healthcare and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Aside from healthcare delivery, the manufacturing dimension of Lanre Shittu’s work is even more important. As Nigeria leaps closer towards industrialisation, we must think in terms of value addition and boost our manufacturing across critical sectors so that we are able to provide jobs at home, save foreign exchange, meet local demands, increase productivity, and grow our economy.

Today, our society is better off because of outliers like him, who choose the public good over personal comfort. Across his business segments, there are thousands of Nigerians employed, who are helping to power the business and the growth of the future. Industries like the Dele Pharmaceutical Group are helping Nigeria to build strength at home and reduce dependence on foreign economies for what we have the capacity to produce at home.

The success of Dr. Lanre Shittu is also perhaps a testament to his Offa DNA. The Offa people have always distinguished themselves for their enterprise and their ability to turn small businesses into large enterprises.

Over the years, Lanre Shittu has also distinguished himself in the area of public philanthropy; through his Dele Shittu foundation, he has made great contributions in the areas of health, education, and community development. Since it was established in 2024, it has carried out over twenty impact projects and more than 10,000 people in underserved communities across Nigeria.

The foundation provides a structured platform for him to give back and touch lives directly. He is often quoted as saying his vision of society is to see a society where no one is left behind, and this is why he has created the foundation as a way to give hope to the people who need it the most. His popular quote, by Ralph Waldo, “to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived,” is therefore very instructive.

Awogbenle, a development and public policy professional, writes from the United Kingdom. He can be reached via seunawogbenle@gmail.com.