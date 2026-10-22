NELFUND Brought Relief to Thousands of Students in Nigeria, Says Unilorin Pro-chancellor, Aluko

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Pro-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Mr. Abiodun J. Aluko, yesterday said the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has brought relief to thousands of students in the country.

Aluko stated this in Ilorin yesterday at the 41st convocation ceremonies of 16,125 graduates of Unilorin.

Aluko also expressed his excitement by the sustained intervention of TETFund in infrastructure and research.

He however maintained that sustained investment in research remained essential to consolidating the gains recorded by Nigerian universities.

The Pro-Chancellor, also the council chair of the institution, celebrated UNILORIN’s improved international rankings, describing them as evidence of deliberate efforts to strengthen research output, academic visibility, citations and the quality of teaching and learning.

According to him, the university rose from 37th position in Nigeria in the previous year to fifth position in the 2026–2027 U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities Rankings.

He added the institution ranked first in Nigeria and 18th in Africa in Aquaculture under the 2026 SCImago Institutions Rankings.

“This giant leap is not by luck. It is the result of deliberate focus on research output, academic visibility, citations, and the quality of our staff and students,” Aluko said.

He noted that the institution, which began about five decades ago with 200 students and a handful of staff operating from a temporary site, had grown into one of Nigeria’s most sought-after universities, with more than 50,000 students.

Reflecting on the university’s golden jubilee celebrated in November 2025, the council chairman said its core values of integrity, discipline and excellence had continued to guide its development.

He particularly celebrated the institution’s uninterrupted academic calendar spanning more than two decades, describing its stability as an important achievement in Nigeria’s university system.

The council chairman also commended the relative industrial harmony in the education sector, noting that improved relations between the government and university-based unions had helped institutions sustain their academic calendars without disruption from strikes.

He further disclosed that several members of the university’s academic and non-academic staff had been appointed to leadership positions in other institutions, including vice-chancellors, registrars, bursars and provosts.

Describing UNILORIN as a training ground for leadership, Aluko said the development reflected the institution’s commitment to producing competent professionals equipped with integrity and excellence.

“UNILORIN is a leadership factory. When you train people in excellence and integrity, the world comes looking for them,” he said.

Congratulating the graduands, Aluko urged them to uphold the university’s values and represent the institution positively in their respective professions and communities.

Earlier, in his address titled “Let This Investment Count,” the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, expressed appreciation to all those who contributed to the academic success of the graduands.

He also commended the federal government’s student loan initiative, saying it would help students access quality education.

Egbewole praised the students for their perseverance in completing their academic programmes and said the number of graduands reflected their commitment to their studies.

He urged them to honour the sacrifices made by their parents, the university’s investment in their education, and their personal efforts by making meaningful contributions to society.

A total of 16,152 students graduated from the university in the 2025/2026 academic session, including 365 undergraduates who earned First Class degrees.