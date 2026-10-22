inDrive Remains Ride-hailing Platform With Lowest Commission

nDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, has said that it notes with concern the ongoing conversation around ride-hailing fares, driver welfare, and commission fees in Nigeria’s ride-hailing sector. As a company, inDrive remains committed to supporting drivers through low service fees, improved earning opportunities, welfare partnerships and sustained engagement with our driver community.

“We still charge the lowest commission fee in the industry. The decision to offer a reduced commission is intended to cushion the impact of the current economic situation on drivers and enable them to retain a greater share of their earnings.

“We must state that the approach to maximising driver earnings and extensive welfare extends beyond lower commission fees. Through our Comfort module, drivers with eligible vehicles manufactured from 2008 onwards can benefit from a 30 per cent fare increase on qualifying trips. This provides additional earning opportunities for drivers while giving passengers access to more mobility options.

“Beyond that, through our partnerships with Heala and MyCover, the company is currently working to improve drivers’ access to healthcare and insurance-related services. All these initiatives reflect our commitment to addressing drivers’ broader welfare needs and creating a more supportive experience on the inDrive platform,” its said.