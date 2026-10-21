UK, Nigeria Move to Deepen Security Ties, Tackle Visa Fraud, Organised Crime

• Countries agree on extradition, asset recovery, prisoner transfer, as Nigeria emerges third-largest source of UK student visas

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Kingdom and Nigeria have agreed on fresh measures to strengthen cooperation on migration, justice and security, including tackling visa fraud, organised immigration crime, cyber-enabled fraud and drug trafficking, following commitments made during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Britain in March.

The agreements, reached at the annual UK-Nigeria Migration, Justice and Home Affairs Dialogue in London on October 6, also cover improved document verification and border management, extradition, asset recovery, prisoner transfer, and safe and dignified return and reintegration of migrants.

The two countries further agreed to support the development of Nigerian visa pathways for businesses seeking to invest in Nigeria, as both governments seek to facilitate legitimate movement while strengthening enforcement against abuses of immigration systems.

The dialogue was jointly chaired by senior officials of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK Home Office, with both sides committing to monitor progress on the agreed measures.

The renewed cooperation comes as Nigeria ranks as the third-largest source of UK student visas globally and the fifth-largest source of work visas, according to the British government, highlighting the scale of legitimate travel between both countries and the importance of protecting established migration routes from fraud and abuse.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Vicky Seymour, said the partnership was delivering practical outcomes on issues affecting citizens in both countries.

“Building on the momentum of President Tinubu’s state visit, we are turning political commitments into action that benefits citizens in both our countries, from tackling visa fraud and organised immigration crime to strengthening border security and supporting safe and dignified return and reintegration,” she said.

She added that the objective was to protect legitimate travelers, hold those who abuse immigration systems accountable and improve security in both countries.

On Nigeria’s part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Dunoma Umar Ahmed, stressed that cooperation on migration must extend beyond enforcement to create meaningful opportunities for legal migration.

“Migration remains one of the most important and visible aspects of the UK-Nigeria relationship,” Ahmed said, adding that the dialogue must address enforcement while ensuring credible pathways for legitimate migrants.

He said the discussions were ultimately aimed at strengthening the security, prosperity and safety of both countries and their citizens.

Beyond immigration enforcement, the agreement places judicial and law-enforcement cooperation at the centre of the bilateral relationship, with extradition and asset recovery expected to feature among the areas of collaboration alongside efforts to tackle drug trafficking and technology-enabled fraud.

The proposed business visa pathways for investors also form part of efforts to translate commitments made during Tinubu’s state visit into practical measures supporting economic engagement between the two countries.

Both governments agreed to jointly track implementation of the commitments, with Nigeria scheduled to host the next annual Migration, Justice and Home Affairs Dialogue in 2027.

The latest talks underscore the two countries’ intention to combine stronger border and criminal enforcement with legal migration opportunities, while expanding cooperation on justice and security matters that cross national boundaries.