Sanwo-Olu Unveils Five-Point Food Security Strategy for Lagos

Segun James

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled a five-point food security strategy to galvanise growth for the agricultural sector in the state.

Speaking during the grand finale of the World Food Day held at the Police College, Ikeja, the governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat emphasized that despite Lagos being Nigeria’s smallest state by landmass with a population exceeding 22 million, food security will be driven by intensity and efficiency rather than land expansion.

The strategy according to the governor include technology, inter-state partnerships, investment in farmers, reducing post-harvest losses through better storage as well as pursuing affordability, nutrition and sustainability.

“Lagos is Nigeria’s smallest state by landmass, yet it is home to over 22 million people. We cannot achieve food security by expanding farmland. We achieve it by producing more on the land we have, sourcing efficiently from partner states, processing more of what we consume, and moving food from farm to household with less waste.

“This year’s World Food Day theme, “Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow,” highlights the need for new ideas and practical solutions to address hunger and malnutrition.

“The 16th of October is observed annually to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945. The day also calls for sustained commitment and decisive action to ensure that everyone has access to adequate, nutritious food.

“Achieving this requires innovation that goes beyond ideas and research to produce practical results. It must reach the farm, processing center, marketplace, and the kitchen of every household.” he said.

The governor, giving his final World Food Day presentation, expressed deep gratitude to local farmers for their resilience against rising costs and climate uncertainties, affirming that their welfare and future remain vital to the state.

He urged stakeholders to build robust, sustainable food systems that ensure safe, accessible, and affordable nutrition for all residents.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, highlighted a legacy of structural reforms and infrastructural milestones that the state government had executed in the past years.

Reflecting on the past seven and a half years under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the Commissioner stated that the Ministry rebranded to Agriculture and Food Systems and established new departments dedicated to livestock, produce safety, and mechanization.

She said the major achievements include operationalizing the Lagos Rice Mill, developing the Central Food Logistics Hub, advancing middle-level markets, establishing fresh dairy feedlot projects, and creating the Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence.

Olusanya maintained that over 100,000 individuals have been trained through initiatives like APPEALS and the Butchers Academy, while citizen welfare has been bolstered via the Ounje Eko food discount markets and school agricultural laboratories.

She however expressed confidence that the incoming administration will integrate into the ongoing food systems framework of the state.

Earlier in his remark, the Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, emphasized youth engagement and education as critical pillars for regional food security, stressing that building a sustainable food system requires a collaborative approach involving government, farmers, private investors, educational institutions, and development partners.

Other stakeholders at the event also commended the numerous initiatives by the government in the past years to uplift the farmers and provide enabling environment to ensure food sufficient in the state.