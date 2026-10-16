Remi Tinubu Urges Policy to Uplift Rural Women

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has made case for a policy inclusion to uplift rural women across the country.

She made the appeal yesterday in Abuja at a symposium, organised by the Association of Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers (WOFCTTRA) in collaboration with the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, to commemorate the 2026 International Rural Women’s Day.

The first lady was represented by the former Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress in FCT, Mrs. Hilmary Aipoh.

At the symposium themed, “Harnessing the Influence of Wives of Traditional Rulers to Advance Gender Equity, Peacebuilding, and Sustainable Community Development in Rural Communities of FCT”, Mrs. Tinubu commended rural women for their resilience.

She urged WOFCTTRA to leverage their societal influence to drive gender equity, economic empowerment, and community peacebuilding adding that recognising the contributions of rural women must go beyond verbal appreciation.

The first lady highlighted the indispensable role women have played in traditional Nigerian setting as farmers, traders, craftswomen, caregivers, and community organizers.

“Rural women remain the backbone of local economies and cultural preservation, yet continue to face significant systemic hurdles.

“Many rural women still face barriers to education, healthcare, land ownership, finance, and participation in decision-making. Recognising their contributions must translate into greater opportunities, protection, and inclusion,” Tinubu said.

She noted the unique role of traditional institutions, saying royal fathers as custodians of culture and cohesion and their wives possess an unmatched grassroots reach.

She urged the royal wives to use their proximity to market associations, women’s groups, and youth to bridge the gap between rural realities and leadership.

“Your influence is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility. You can help your husbands better understand the everyday challenges of the people they serve.

“These challenges range from the mothers struggling to access maternal healthcare, to the farmer facing rising production costs, the girl at risk of dropping out of school, and the young woman seeking capital establishment,” she said.

Earlier, the Queen of Abaji Chiefdom and President of WOFCTTRA, Hajiya Hauwa Adamu, described the rural women as the indispensable foundation of national development.

Also speaking, President Helpline Social Support Initiative (HSSI), Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, called for proactive steps to accelerate grassroots development, foster peace, and promote gender equality.

Ahmadu, represented by HSSI’s Programme Officer, Mrs. Amina Omale, stressed that meaningful national growth must begin from the bottom up.