Ban on Durbar, Horse-Riding Stands Despite Violations, Kano CP Declares

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has reaffirmed that the ban on all forms of Durbar and horse-riding activities in the state remained in force and binding on all persons irrespective of status.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, stated this yesterday, during a press briefing held at the Bompai Police Headquarters on behalf of all security agencies in the state.

CP Bakori said the briefing became necessary following reports of apparent breaches of the security directive earlier imposed by the state government after consultations with security stakeholders.

He explained that the ban was pronounced as a preventive measure to preserve public peace and avert clashes linked to the lingering emirship tussle in the state.

Security sources said the disputed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, was among those restricted from horse-riding to avoid violence, but reportedly trekked to the Nassarawa Palace, during which posters of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf were allegedly destroyed.

On his part, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who returned on Wednesday from a long foreign trip to a thunderous reception by supporters, managed to restrain the crowd from any unruly conduct.

However, Sanusi’s decision to ride on horseback to the venue of the Independence Day anniversary on Thursday stirred fresh controversy and attracted derogatory remarks from opposition figures.

According to him, “the threats which necessitated the ban have been put under serious checks but remain potent, hence the need for sustained enforcement,” Bakori stated.

He added, “the Joint Security Meeting has resolved that any person or institution intending to hold any Durbar or animal-riding activity in public must give at least 72 hours written notice to the police through the Commissioner of Police.”

He urged strict compliance with all lawful directives, assuring residents that security agencies remain united and committed to safeguarding public peace and order in Kano.