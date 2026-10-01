NDDC Goes Fully Digital, Activates E-Memo Portal

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced the full implementation of its Electronic Memo (e-Memo) Portal as part of efforts to digitise its operations, improve efficiency and eliminate delays associated with manual processes.

The Information, Technology and Innovation (IT&I) Department formally onboarded the Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, onto the platform at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Speaking during the exercise, Ogbuku described the digitalisation initiative as a transition from “transaction to transformation”, saying it would help eliminate human errors, missing files, unnecessary bottlenecks and delays in the processing of official documents.

He said the onboarding marked another significant milestone in the Commission’s digital transformation drive, aimed at automating internal processes and strengthening the delivery of its mandate across the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the adoption of digital processes would enable the NDDC to work more efficiently and ensure that critical documents and processes move through the system in record time.

Ogbuku also stressed the need for strict compliance with the new digital workflow, noting that directors had already undergone training while other staff members would subsequently be onboarded.

He urged directors and relevant officers to fully embrace the system as the Commission moves towards a more automated operating environment.

The Director of Information Technology and Innovation, Mr. Emeka Ani, said the digital transformation initiative had been expanded across the Commission’s directorates and departments following a comprehensive assessment of existing processes.

Ani explained that the NDDC reviewed its processes, aligned them with approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and subsequently automated them to enhance efficiency and accountability.

He disclosed that the e-Memo platform officially went live on September 22, 2026, adding that directors were being onboarded as part of the implementation process.

“The E-Memo Portal is expected to provide a more streamlined and efficient mechanism for processing, reviewing, and approving official memoranda within the Commission, while reducing reliance on physical documentation and improving the speed and traceability of administrative processes,” Ani said.

He added that the initiative “reinforces the NDDC’s commitment to leveraging technology to modernise its operations, enhance institutional efficiency and deliver on its mandate more effectively.”

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has presented an Award of Excellence to Ogbuku.

Presenting the award on behalf of the union’s leadership, Chairman of the NDDC Staff Union, John Achoreturi, said it recognised Ogbuku’s contributions to infrastructural development in the Niger Delta and his commitment to staff welfare.

The AUPCTRE leadership also commended the NDDC managing director for what it described as “his exceptional leadership and performance in the development of the Niger Delta region.”