Fake Agency DG Adeniyi, Arraigned, Remanded in Kuje over Alleged Forgery

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The alleged fake Director General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeyemi Adeniyi, was Wednesday arraigned before Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the entire eight-count criminal charge brought against him by the federal government, the court however ordered that he be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

Adeniyi, 38 years old was being tried alongside two others whose whereabouts were unknown, on charges bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

The two others said to be at large were identified as Femi ( surname unknown) Anu (surname unknown).

The charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2025, was entered against the defendant by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Oyedepo Rotimi (SAN).

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the DPPF, who led the prosecution team sought the court’s permission to have the charge read to Adeniyi for the purpose of his plea.

This request was not opposed by the defence lawyer, Genesis Francis, following which an official of the court read out the eight counts to the defendant, and to which he pleaded not guilty.

Upon denial of the charge, the prosecution applied for a date for the commencement of trial and urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the conclusion of the trial.

Responding, the defence lawyer drew the court’s attention to the bail application of the defendant, arguing that the motion has been served on the prosecution and was ready for hearing.

However, trial judge stated that he preferred taking the bail application on the next adjourned date and adjourned till October 12 at noon.