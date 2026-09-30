Top 50 Brands Nigeria 2026 to Be Unveiled at Brand Nigeria Leadership Forum

* Dangote, FirstBank, BUA Group, Julius Berger, Toyota, HBM and other leading brands feature prominently

The highly anticipated Top 50 Brands Nigeria 2026 will be unveiled on Friday, October 30, at the Brand Nigeria Leadership Forum & Awards 2026 in Lagos, alongside the inaugural TOP 20 FINTECH BRANDS NIGERIA® 2026.

The Forum, themed ‘We Are Brand Nigeria – Creating Value. Shaping Perception. Building Our Future,” will bring together senior business leaders, policymakers, brand custodians, entrepreneurs, investors, media executives and other key stakeholders at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

The 2026 assessment is the outcome of months of research and evaluation, beginning with the Top-of-the-Mind (TOM) Popularity Survey, which measures unaided brand recall among Nigerians. The assessment is further supported by consumer insights, sentiment analysis, online engagement and other brand-performance indicators through the proprietary Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) Model.

The BSM Model assesses brand strength from the consumer perspective, with consideration given to factors including popularity, sentiment, trust, leadership, relevance, visibility, online engagement and societal connection.

This year also marks the maiden edition of Top 20 Fintech Brands Nigeria, developed to identify and recognise leading brands shaping Nigeria’s rapidly evolving fintech sector. The sector assessment is based on the Fintech Brand Strength Index (FBSI), a fintech-focused adaptation of the BSM Model.

Leading Brands and Emerging Brands to Watch

Previous editions of Top 50 Brands Nigeria have featured some of the country’s most recognised brands, including Dangote Industries, MTN Nigeria, Julius Berger, BUA Group, Globacom, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, FirstBank, Fidelity Bank,Olam Agri, Moniepoint and HBM Nigeria, among others.

In 2025, Dangote Industries retained the No. 1 position, while OPay recorded the highest movement on the BSM Index.

The 2026 edition will also spotlight emerging brands to watch, recognising brands showing strong momentum, growing relevance and increasing visibility among Nigerian consumers. Lebara is among the brands identified in this category.

PalmPay, meanwhile, is featured among the Top 20 Fintech Brands Nigeria 2026, reflecting its position within this year’s dedicated fintech sector assessment.

Speaking on the significance of the annual exercise, Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO/Chief Evaluator, Top 50 Brands Nigeria said:

“Brand is not just an essential component of an organisation; the brand is the organisation. This ranking serves as a mirror that reflects how strongly brands are performing in the hearts and minds of Nigerians.”

Beyond the rankings, the 2026 Forum will recognise distinguished individuals and organisations whose leadership, innovation and contributions are creating value and shaping the perception of Brand Nigeria.

The programme will feature leadership conversations focused on Nigeria’s reputation, economic value, business environment and global relevance, alongside the presentation of Brand Nigeria 2026, Top 50 Brands Nigeria 2026 and Top 20 Fintech Brands Nigeria 2026.