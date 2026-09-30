RULAAC Raises the Alarm as  Lady Arrested to  Replace  Fleeing Brother Disappears

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has raised the alarm over the disappearance of Ms. Jennifer Chikamso Nwosu, who was previously arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), formerly known as SARS, in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

Ms. Nwosu was said to have been arrested after her brother fled to avoid arrest on charges of a crime. She later alleged that she was granted bail to the tune of N600,000, and a promise to return to the station on a later date to regain her freedom.

Though the Anambra State Police Command had denied admitting her to bail for that sum, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, the executive director of RULAAC, a human rights group, insisted that he had written evidence of Nwosu stating she made the payment before she was freed

But in a fresh turn of events, the rights group, in a statement signed by Nwanguma, is alleging that the lady has disappeared after speaking with its executive director to report that she planned to return to the police station as requested by the investigating police officer.

RULAAC, in the statement, said: “She (Nwosu) informed RULAAC that she had been directed to report back to RRS Awkuzu on September 7, 2026. She expressed fear that she might be detained again or subjected to further demands for money, and, therefore, requested RULAAC’s intervention.

She stated that she would go to the police station with her lawyer, and promised to update RULAAC immediately afterwards.

“Since then, RULAAC has been unable to reach her. Her telephone has remained unreachable despite repeated attempts to contact her.

“This became particularly concerning following telephone communications which RULAAC received from the police commissioner, who stated in substance that Ms. Nwosu had ‘betrayed’ the police by reporting the matter to RULAAC,” he stated.

The human rights group called on the Anambra State Police Command to immediately clarify the status of the matter and the whereabouts of the lady, and also guarantee that she will suffer no reprisal whatsoever for approaching RULAAC or any other organisation for assistance.

The group said: “If she is in police custody, she must be afforded all constitutional and statutory safeguards, including access to counsel and family, and must either be released or brought promptly before a competent court in accordance with the law.

“RULAAC will escalate this matter to the appropriate police oversight and human-rights authorities if Ms. Nwosu’s whereabouts and legal status are not promptly clarified.

“The police have a legitimate responsibility to investigate the serious allegations reportedly involving her brother. But the seriousness of an offence under investigation cannot justify abandoning the rule of law. No person should become a substitute suspect, hostage or bargaining instrument for the apprehension of another.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, was yet to make any statement in reply to the request sent to him. Attempts to reach his phone was also not successful.