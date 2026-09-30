NCC, NDPC, FBRA, MTN to Participate  in Africa Sustainability Forum

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Data Protection Commission(NDPC), Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and MTN Nigeria have confirmed their participation in the Africa Sustainability Forum, scheduled to hold on October 20, 2026, in Lagos.

The Forum, themed “Sustainable Futures: Driving Just Transitions, Green Growth and Shared Prosperity,” will convene leaders and practitioners across government, business, regulation, development, finance, sustainability and civil society to examine practical pathways for advancing sustainable development across Africa.

The NCC’s role in regulating and supporting the communications sector intersects with conversations around sustainable digital infrastructure, connectivity and the digital economy. The NDPC brings a data governance and privacy perspective, with the Commission describing data privacy as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s sustainable digital economy.

FBRA, an industry collaboration platform focused on post-consumer packaging waste collection, recovery and recycling, adds a strong circular economy and responsible waste management dimension to the forum. Its work includes promoting sustainable packaging waste management and supporting the implementation of extended producer responsibility in Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria’s participation further brings a corporate sustainability perspective to the conversation. The telecommunications company has identified sustainability pillars spanning environmental responsibility, social impact, governance and inclusive economic growth, including a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

Lead Coordinator, Africa Sustainability Forum, Elvis Eromosele, said the diversity of organisations joining the forum reflects the need for sustainability conversations to move beyond individual sectors.

He said:“Sustainability is not a conversation that belongs to one industry, one institution or on group of stakeholders. The challenges we face are interconnected, and so must be the solutions. Bringing regulators, businesses and industry-led sustainability platforms into the same room creates an opportunity to examine what is working, identify the gaps and, importantly, explore how we can move from commitments to practical action. The participation of NCC, NDPC, FBRA, MTN Nigeria, and others adds important perspectives to this conversation, and we look forward to the ideas, partnerships and solutions that will emerge from the forum.”

The Africa Sustainability Forum 2026 is designed to foster meaningful dialogue around the realities and opportunities associated with Africa’s transition towards more sustainable and inclusive economies. Discussions will explore the intersection of just transitions, green growth, responsible business, innovation, climate action, circular economy, digital transformation and shared prosperity.

The forum also seeks to create space for stakeholders to share experiences, examine emerging opportunities, challenge existing approaches and identify areas for collaboration that can contribute to sustainable outcomes across the continent.

The Africa Sustainability Forum 2026 calls on organisations, sponsors, business leaders, sustainability professionals, policymakers, development partners, individuals and sustainability enthusiasts to be part of this important conversation.

Whether through participation, partnership, sponsorship or knowledge-sharing, there is an opportunity to contribute to shaping practical solutions for a more sustainable and prosperous Africa.