ICRC DG, Ewalefoh, to Speak on Making Social Sector PPPs Work at African Forum in Addis Ababa

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, is set to address the critical need to bridge the gap between policy ambition and tangible service delivery across Africa’s social sector Public-Private Partnerships.

Ewalefoh disclosed this Tuesday in a post on his X handle ahead of the 2nd African Public-Private Partnerships Units Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

At the forum being held at the New Africa Hall, UNECA, Addis Ababa, from September 29 – 30, Ewalefoh will speak on “Making Social Sector PPPs Work: From Policy Ambition to Effective Service Delivery.”

He said he would share how Nigeria has streamlined regulatory frameworks and driven systemic reforms to de-risk projects, accelerate compliance approvals and build investor confidence.

“Bridging the gap between policy ambition and tangible service delivery across Africa’s social sector is one of the most critical development imperatives facing our continent today,” he said.

“I will be addressing this subject, sharing how we have streamlined regulatory frameworks, driving systemic reforms in Nigeria to de-risk projects, accelerate compliance approvals, and build investor confidence.”

According to him, the focus is central to the 2nd African Public-Private Partnerships Units Forum, which is co-hosted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF).