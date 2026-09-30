Army Supply and Transport Corps Repositions Logistics Support 

Victoria Ojiako

The Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport has commenced its combined third and fourth quarter conference for 2026, with senior officers and commanders examining ways to reposition the Army’s logistics system to meet the demands of an expanding force.

The conference, held under the theme, “Repositioning Supply and Transport Sustainment to Enhance the Operational Effectiveness of an Expanding Nigerian Army,” brought together senior officers, commanders of Supply and Transport formations and other stakeholders within the Corps.

The conference was also designed to review the Corps’ performance during the year, take stock of its achievements and challenges, and develop practical measures that would improve logistics support in the next operational cycle.

Speaking on the theme and the rationale behind the combined third and fourth quarter conference, the Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Nansak Danjuma Shagaya, said the forum provides an opportunity for commanders to assess their performance and determine what needs to be improved.

He explained that the decision to focus on repositioning logistics support was largely driven by changes within the Nigerian Army, particularly the expansion of the Army from eight to 12 divisions.

According to him, the expansion has increased the demands on the Corps because more formations, personnel and operational theatres require an effective and comprehensive logistics system.

“The combined third and fourth quarter conference is an opportunity for the Corps of Supply and Transport to bring the commanders together so that we can assess our performance in the course of the year, do stock-taking and see how we have performed and how we can prepare to do better in the next operational cycle,” he said.

He added that the expansion of the Army had created new demands that required the Corps to review its existing supply chains and determine what additional structures and resources would be required to adequately support the Army.

“There have been a lot of changes, especially with the Army expanding from eight divisions to 12 divisions. And this has actually led to the theme that you asked about, which is repositioning the supply and transport sustainment to enhance operational effectiveness of an expanding Nigerian Army,” he said.

Major General Shagaya noted that an Army expanding its formations and conducting operations across different theatres would require a logistics system capable of responding effectively to those demands.

He said the Corps was being proactive by reviewing the supply chain lines required to meet the Army’s current needs and identifying areas where additional guidance or support from Army Headquarters would be necessary.

The Commander stressed that the conference was therefore not simply a routine quarterly gathering, but an opportunity to examine existing arrangements, identify gaps and develop solutions that would strengthen the Corps’ ability to support troops in different operational environments.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Staff, Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Brigadier General Philip Ebuk, also highlighted the significance of the Army’s expansion.

He said the increase from eight to 12 divisions presented an opportunity for the Corps to expand its footprint and improve the quality and efficiency of logistics support provided to formations and units.

According to him, the ability of the Corps to adapt to changing operational demands without compromising support to troops remained central to its professionalism.

He urged commanders participating in the conference to take advantage of the experience of senior officers to develop innovative approaches to the challenges confronting the Corps.

He said logistics support would continue to evolve rapidly and that the Corps’ effectiveness would depend not only on infrastructure and technology, but also on its ability to collaborate, innovate and adapt.

The Chief of Staff said the virtual nature of the conference also provided commanders in different locations with an opportunity to exchange ideas and address common challenges without the limitations associated with physical meetings.

Declaring the conference open, Major General Shagaya said the discussions should go beyond routine reporting and focus on practical measures that could improve the Corps’ effectiveness.

He said the Nigerian Army operates in a complex and changing environment, with formations and units deployed across different theatres, often working within joint and multi-agency operations.

Such an environment, he noted, required a logistics structure that was responsive, resilient and flexible enough to sustain operational momentum.

He identified supply, transportation, fleet maintenance, petroleum product distribution, catering and other sustainment functions as critical elements of the Corps’ responsibility.

The Commander said the Corps would need to improve demand forecasting, inventory control, stock visibility, warehousing and delivery timelines to ensure that essential supplies reached formations in the right quantity, quality and at the required time.

He also called for improved vehicle availability and reliability through preventive maintenance, better driver training, recovery capability and effective fleet management.

Another major area expected to receive attention during the conference is the use of technology in military logistics.

Major General Shagaya called for greater adoption of digital logistics, asset tracking, automation and data analytics, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence to improve planning, accountability and decision-making.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening indigenous capacity through closer collaboration with Nigeria’s defence industries, research institutions and local technology providers.

According to him, practical local solutions should be encouraged where they can improve reliability, reduce dependence and strengthen the sustainability of the Army’s logistics system.

The Commander said the future effectiveness of the Corps would depend significantly on the competence, discipline and commitment of its personnel, adding that specialist training, leadership development, technical proficiency and digital literacy must continue to receive attention.

He particularly stressed the need to prepare younger officers and soldiers for an increasingly demanding operational environment.

Major General Shagaya challenged commanders attending the conference to provide frank and analytical assessments of their respective formations.

He said the objective should be to identify persistent challenges, determine practical solutions and translate recommendations from the conference into actionable tasks.

He posed a central question for the conference: whether the current supply and transport capabilities of the Nigerian Army are sufficient to meet both present demands and those that will arise from the Army’s expansion.

He said where existing capabilities were found to be inadequate, the Corps must identify what needed to change, how the changes could be implemented and the support required to achieve the desired outcome.

The Commander also emphasised the importance of institutionalising lessons learnt from operations and using them to improve future logistics planning and execution.

The conference also featured remarks from the Chief of Logistics Army, Major General Adekunle E. Adeyinka, who challenged personnel of the Corps to improve the way they perform their responsibilities.

He stressed the need for the Corps to carry out its activities better, faster and more economically, while making optimum use of available resources and reducing errors.

He said the Army’s expansion made it necessary for logistics personnel to reconsider existing practices and develop more efficient systems rather than simply continuing with methods that had been used in the past.

Adeyinka also raised the need to examine opportunities for shared logistics services among military institutions where such arrangements could eliminate unnecessary duplication and make better use of available resources.

He urged commanders to think beyond individual establishments and consider how resources could be organised to provide broader support across formations.

The Chief of Logistics Army further placed emphasis on mentorship and the deliberate development of younger personnel.

He encouraged commanders to take a genuine interest in the growth of their subordinates, noting that officers and soldiers require guidance, training and opportunities to develop their abilities.

He also called for greater attention to the development of young female officers, particularly at important stages of their careers, stressing the need for commanders to provide appropriate mentorship and support.

He said the continued development of personnel was essential to the long-term strength of the Corps and the Nigerian Army.