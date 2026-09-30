Ajube: A Pathfinder’s Enduring Legacy In Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom

Anthony Onyeisue

The 2026 Arogbo-Ibe Day is more than a festive occasion. It is a moment for sons and daughters of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom to celebrate their heritage, reflect on their collective journey and recognize those whose actions have helped enlarge the possibilities of the clan.

In the pantheon of the kingdom’s greats, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, the Beleukoriwei (Pathfinder), stands out. His journey spans from the creeks of the Niger Delta to enterprise and major infrastructure engagements across Nigeria. Yet its significance is not simply in how far he has travelled or the businesses he has built. A more enduring measure is found in what his progress has meant for his people.

Ajube has not only created jobs for his people, he has equally paved a path for the youths to acquire technical skills, develop indigenous enterprises and guaranteed the security of his community.

He has further supported infrastructure development and assisted the vulnerable while peace, reconciliation and community development have characterised his public interventions.

In light of this year’s Arogbo-Ibe Day, Ajube’s philanthropy is of striking significance: how does individual success become community progress?

From the Creeks

Arogbo-Ibe is an integral Niger Delta riverine community; rich in history, culture and human capacity, yet has been challenged over the years by difficult geography, inadequate infrastructure, environmental degradation and limited economic opportunities.

Its waterways sustain livelihoods and connect communities, but the same geography can complicate transportation, healthcare, education and commerce. While environmental consequences can quickly navigate the creeks, development has not always shown the same navigational skill.

It was from this environment that Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube emerged. Born into the family of Joseph and Sukeh Ajube, he was shaped in his early life by enterprise, water, labour, community and faith. His father, Joseph Ajube, was a businessman, while his mother, Sukeh Ajube, was a fisherwoman.

His formal education began in Bolowou, while fishing, lumbering and hardwood trading provided another education – one in logistics, negotiation, relationships, resilience and the value of trust.

Those experiences would later prove useful in a much larger arena. Yet as his world expanded beyond the creeks, one constant remained:

Arogbo-Ibe remained home.

From Struggle to Construction

Ajube’s journey was not linear. His life passed through a turbulent period, during which the identity “Shoot at Sight” became associated with him. But the enduring significance of that chapter is not the name itself.

It is what came afterwards.

Experience increasingly demonstrated that confrontation alone could not create the future his people required. A stronger Arogbo-Ibe needed opportunity, institutions, skills, infrastructure, security and peace.

The decisiveness remained but its direction changed. The fire remained while its purpose changed.

Through businesses associated with the Bibopere Group, he gradually developed interests across security, pipeline construction, engineering, oil and gas services, and construction and infrastructure development. But the greater story was not simply the emergence of a successful businessman.

Enterprise became a way to create opportunity for the community he came from. The lesson is simple: It is not enough to become successful. It is important to make success useful.

Building People, Not Just Businesses

Perhaps the clearest evidence of this philosophy is found in employment and skills development.

Through Gallery Security Services Limited, more than 2,000 youths from Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom have been engaged over the years.

Behind those numbers are households supported by legitimate income, children educated, responsibilities met, and wages circulating through local communities.

Through an earlier partnership involving Bradama Skill Works and the Presidential Amnesty Programme, more than 1,000 young men and women from the kingdom have also received technical and vocational training, particularly in oil-and-gas-related skills, with some subsequently moving into pipeline construction and related technical employment.

The important lesson is that empowerment should not end with certificates. Skills become transformative when they become livelihoods. For Arogbo-Ibe, this represents a development philosophy worthy of wider adoption – not spectatorship, but participation. Not dependency, but capacity. Not merely receiving development, but building it.

If successful sons and daughters of the kingdom increasingly create businesses, train people, mentor younger generations and open opportunities for others, individual progress can become collective advancement.

Security Through Community Participation

The same philosophy is visible in security. Gallery Security Services Limited developed from the understanding that effective security in the riverine environment requires more than physical deployment. It requires local knowledge, professional organisation, community trust, intelligence, and cooperation with statutory security institutions.

From this emerged a simple proposition: Those who know the terrain can help protect the terrain.

There is also an economic dimension. Unemployment does not automatically lead to crime, but prolonged exclusion can create vulnerabilities that criminal networks exploit.

A community cannot arrest its way out of every social problem. When young people have legitimate employment and a stake in protecting their environment, security and economic inclusion begin to reinforce one another.

These practical experiences underpin what may be described as the Bibopere Security Framework, a community-integrated approach built on local knowledge, trust, youth engagement, intelligence, inter-agency cooperation and prevention.

The framework does not seek to replace statutory security agencies. Rather, it demonstrates how organized community knowledge can complement them.

For Arogbo-Ibe, there is a larger significance: An idea developed from experience in the creeks may have relevance beyond the creeks.

Taking Arogbo Capacity Beyond the Creeks

The same principle of indigenous participation became visible on a larger technical scale through Bradama. Having invested in human-capacity development, the company progressively built up its manpower, equipment and project-management capability to undertake demanding pipeline works across Nigeria. Its experience includes gas-pipeline works associated with the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System, Dangote Fertilizer Ltd, the OB3 CTMS Bypass at Omoku in Rivers State, and substantial works on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project in Niger and Kogi States.

An indigenous enterprise with roots connected to Arogbo-Ibe had developed the capacity to participate in strategic national infrastructure hundreds of kilometres from home. The margins, it appears, are perfectly capable of building for the centre.

The message to the young person in Arogbo-Ibe is therefore larger than Bradama itself: Origin need not determine destination.

A young person from the creeks can acquire sophisticated technical skills. An indigenous entrepreneur can build a nationally competitive company.

Arogbo-Ibe should not merely produce people who seek opportunities. It must increasingly produce people who create them.

Bringing Success Back Home

National accomplishment acquires deeper meaning when it remains connected to home. Through Bibopere International Services Limited and associated enterprises, projects including the New Ajapa Road and infrastructure works in Bolowou and Agadagba-Obon have improved connectivity and local economic activity. In a riverine environment, infrastructure is not merely convenience. A road can open markets, improve access to healthcare and education and reduce isolation.

There are only so many decades a community can be described as having “enormous potential” before somebody reasonably asks when that potential will become infrastructure. The government retains primary responsibility for public infrastructure. But successful citizens can complement public action through investment, advocacy and responsible community intervention.

The principle is not that every successful person must build a road.

It is that every successful son and daughter should ask what his or her success is contributing to Arogbo-Ibe.

Influence, Peace and Responsibility

Bibopere Ajube’s relationships and influence extend beyond Arogbo-Ibe into the wider Ijaw, Niger Delta and Nigerian environment. For the kingdom, however, influence acquires its greatest value when it opens doors for the community.

Access should serve a purposes.

That responsibility also extends to peace. Political interests will differ. Leadership disputes will arise. Personal disagreements are inevitable. But no community can sustainably develop while continuously fighting itself.

Peace is not passive. It is constructed. Governments change. Alliances shift. Political seasons pass. Yet, after the posters have faded and the microphones have gone quiet: Arogbo-Ibe remains home.

This is why peace, truth, justice and reconciliation must remain central to the kingdom’s progress. Arogbo-Ibe does not require everybody to agree on everything. It requires its people to disagree without destroying the community they all inherit.

Culture, Faith and Transformation

As the Beleukoriwei of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom, Ajube remains a committed supporter of the traditional stool and institutions that preserve the history and identity of the kingdom. Modernization does not require cultural amnesia. Arogbo-Ibe can produce engineers, academics, doctors, entrepreneurs and nationally competitive enterprises without ceasing to be what it is.

His Christian faith also occupies an important place in his personal evolution. Perhaps the most striking symbol is Akaranpu, a place once associated with conflict and coordination that was later transformed into an interdenominational Christian retreat centre for worship, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

A person’s past may explain the journey without imprisoning the future. People can change direction. Communities can heal. Energy once invested in conflict can be redirected towards construction.

His experiences have also entered the written record through Shoot at Sight: The Life and Legacy of Bibopere Ajube, authored by Uzoma Anthony Onyeisue, a contribution to documenting aspects of contemporary Arogbo-Ijaw and Niger Delta experience for future generations and scholarly inquiry.

A people must not leave their history entirely to memory. We must increasingly document our own stories.

Golden Jubilee: Roots and Reach

The relationship between personal achievement and community responsibility was particularly visible when Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube marked his Golden Jubilee – his 50th birthday milestone.

The celebration began with his people. Before the grand celebration, he reached out to the needy and vulnerable across Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom, extending care and support to those for whom such assistance carried genuine meaning.

It communicated a simple principle:

Personal milestones take on greater meaning when others are allowed to share in their blessings.

The celebration subsequently moved to Lagos, where a grand event brought together traditional rulers, public officials, Niger Delta leaders, professionals, friends and associates from across Nigeria. Among the distinguished guests were the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Hon. Lucky OrimisanAiyedatiwa, alongside Dr. Femi Adekanbi; former Minister of Niger Delta, Elder Godsday Orubebe; Chief NdutimiAlaibe; Hon. (Dr) Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku; AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom; High Chief Tunde Smooth; Chief Olusola Oke, SAN; Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN; Chief Amaju Pinnick, and numerous other distinguished personalities.

The traditional institution was equally strongly represented.

Leading the royal fathers was His Imperial Majesty Pere Zaccheaus Doubra Egbunu-Oputu III, the Agadagba and Paramount Ruler of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom, alongside the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, the Amanyanabo of the Source, King Dokubo Asari; the Kalasuwei of Apoi, the Amananawei of Bolowou, the Iginabou of Ajapa, the Olomu of Olomutoro and other traditional rulers.

The significance was not merely in the prominence of those present. It demonstrated the breadth of relationships built across traditional institutions, government, business, the professions, the Niger Delta leadership and wider Nigerian society.

For Arogbo-Ibe, however, the symbolism was even more powerful. A son of the kingdom had travelled beyond the creeks and built relationships across Nigeria without forgetting where the journey began.

In Arogbo-Ibe, he marked the milestone by remembering those in need. In Lagos, distinguished personalities gathered to celebrate him.

One reflected his roots. The other reflected his reach. And together, they offer perhaps the simplest lesson of the Golden Jubilee: Reach should strengthen roots.

From One Pathfinder to Many

It is here that the title Beleukoriwei (Pathfinder) assumes its deepest meaning. A Pathfinder enters difficult terrain and helps clear a route so that others can travel farther.

But Arogbo-Ibe cannot build its future around one Pathfinder. The true value of one Pathfinder is the number of other Pathfinders his example inspires.

The lesson of Senior High Chief Ajube’s journey is therefore not that another generation should reproduce one man’s life. It is that the useful principles demonstrated through that journey are worthy of emulation: Build legitimate enterprise. Create employment. Develop people. Support your community. Respect traditional institutions. Pursue knowledge. Protect peace. Help the vulnerable. Use influence for a purpose. And when success comes, remember home.

Imagine an Arogbo-Ibe in which hundreds of successful sons and daughters embraced those principles. An entrepreneur creates jobs. A doctor strengthens healthcare. An academic mentors students. An engineer transfers knowledge. A professional sponsors education. An investor establishes a business. A political leader attracts development. A community leader reconciles rather than divides.

Individually, such interventions may appear modest. Collectively, they can transform a kingdom. That is how individual success becomes community progress.

The Arogbo-Ibe Day Challenge

As sons and daughters of Arogbo-Ibe gather for the 2026 Arogbo-Ibe Day Celebration, recognizing Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube as an iconic figure of the kingdom should mean more than celebrating one man’s achievements. It should invite reflection on what is useful and worthy of emulation in his journey.

His experience demonstrates that origin need not determine destination; enterprise can create community opportunities; training can lead to employment; indigenous knowledge can generate ideas; a business rooted in the creeks can build a national footprint; influence becomes more valuable when connected to community purpose; and success takes on greater meaning when some of its benefits return home.

Arogbo-Ibe needs engineers, entrepreneurs, academics, doctors, business leaders, skilled technicians, investors and credible leaders. More importantly, it needs men and women who understand that: personal accomplishment carries community responsibility.

Arogbo-Ibe needs more Pathfinders. Pathfinders who create opportunities rather than merely search for them. Pathfinders who build people rather than merely gather followers. Pathfinders who pursue knowledge and return knowledge to society. Pathfinders who build peace rather than inherit quarrels. Pathfinders who use influence to open doors for others.

And Pathfinders who, however far they travel, remember home.

That is how the legacy of one Pathfinder becomes the progress of an entire people. And that should be part of the spirit of Arogbo-Ibe Day 2026 – to celebrate where we came from, recognize those who have helped clear the road, emulate what has strengthened our communities, and renew our determination to build a stronger, more peaceful, and more prosperous Arogbo-Ibe for generations to come.

Perhaps the most enduring lesson of Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube’s journey is also its simplest – the worth of success is not measured only by how high one rises, but by how many people rise with you.

That is an example worthy of emulation. That is a challenge worthy of Arogbo-Ibe. And that is the enduring responsibility of a Pathfinder.

*Onyeisue is a Lagos-based author, human resource and management consultant

(tony.onyeisue@gmail.com)