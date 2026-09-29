  • Tuesday, 29th September, 2026

Oyebanji Clears Deck Ahead Second Term, Dissolves Many Boards, Relieves Appointees

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has begun a major restructuring of his administration ahead of the commencement of his second term by dissolving boards, commissions and parastatals, while also terminating the appointments of political office holders across the state.

The sweeping decision, which takes immediate effect, has been widely seen as part of efforts to reposition the administration before its next four-year tenure begins on October 16, 2026.

Those affected by the exercise included Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and Technical Assistants.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, disclosed the decision in a statement on Sunday night, explaining that the move became necessary as the administration gradually winds down its first term in preparation for the inauguration of the second term.

However, the dissolution did not affect statutory boards established by law.

These included the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Civil Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission and Judicial Service Commission, whose chairmen and members will continue in office.

Similarly, the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions remained intact in line with earlier directives of the governor.

The statement also clarified that while the boards of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Local Government Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission had been dissolved, the chairmen of the three agencies remained in office.

Also exempted from the exercise were the Directors-General and Technical Advisers to the governor.

Oyebanji expressed appreciation to all the affected political appointees for their commitment and contributions to the achievements recorded by his administration during its first term.

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