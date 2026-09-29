  • Tuesday, 29th September, 2026

Late Olise Goal Gives France Victory Over Belgium

Featured | 5 seconds ago

Michael Olise’s superb late solo goal secured France victory over Belgium as Zinedine Zidane’s side made it two wins from two in the Nations League.

Les Bleus boss Zidane, overseeing his second match in charge, made nine changes from the win against Turkey on Friday but had to turn to his bench to break down a stubborn Belgian defence in Brussels.

Bayern Munich winger Olise took the ball down on his shoulder in his own half then set off on a brilliant run, racing up the pitch and shaking off a defender before coolly slotting into the bottom corner in the 88th minute.

Both sides had opportunities in an entertaining game but without striker Kylian Mbappe, who was not in the squad because he sustained a knee injury in the match against Turkey, France struggled to put away their chances.

Desire Doue was their standout player and was unlucky not to see any of his five efforts find the net, with one crashing off the crossbar, while debutant Lucas da Cunha also hit the post.

Belgium wingers Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio were a handful but could not find an opening against an inexperienced French defence.

France sit top of Group A1 and will take on Italy on Friday while, Belgium face Turkey.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.