All Eyes on MFM, Customs, as Zenith Bank League Final 8 Tips off

All eyes will be on two teams that finished the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences unbeaten in the 2026 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League season, MFM and Nigeria Customs, as the Final 8 tips off today at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

MFM defeated all the other five teams in both the Phase 1 and 2 of the Atlantic Conference while Customs recorded same results in the Savannah Conference.

The first game will take place by 10am while there will also be games by 12noon, 2pm and 4pm with the group phase ending on October 1.

The two top teams have both been separated and the earliest they could meet is the semifinal stage on October 2 if one of them failed to top their group and could only meet in the third place or final if they ended up with the top position in their group.

MFM won the title back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, losing it to Dolphins last year with aim of reclaiming the title.

Victoria Queens is another team to watch out for in the Final 8, as well as Aso Sky Queens who both gave good accounts of themselves during the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, the sponsors of the league, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, urged all the team to play with fairness and spirit of sportsmanship while calling on Lagosians to troop out in their numbers to watch the best of women’s football in Nigeria.