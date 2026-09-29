Lagos Judiciary Summit Calls for Faster Justice as New Legal Year Begins

The Lagos State Judiciary’s Legal Year Summit on Tuesday took centre stage, with stakeholders calling for greater judicial independence, integrity, technology-driven reforms and faster justice delivery. The Summit, held at Jewel Aeida, Lekki, had the theme, “Justice as an Economic Infrastructure: Strengthening the Judiciary for Africa’s Fifth Largest Economy”.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON; former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, CON and other stakeholders called for a more efficient, accessible and technology-driven justice system, capable of supporting economic development.

Fashola, who delivered the Keynote Address, advocated a comprehensive survey of court users and the establishment of a judicial ombudsman, to obtain independent feedback on the performance of the justice system.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, said delays in the disposal of cases remained a major challenge, stressing that improving justice delivery required the collective responsibility of the Judiciary, Executive, Legislature, legal profession and the public.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, also called for greater public understanding of the law, including explaining legal processes in indigenous languages.

The Summit followed activities on Monday marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year, including simultaneous thanksgiving services at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, and the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos. The services were attended by Judges, Magistrates, Lawyers, Government Officials and members of the public.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a goodwill message delivered by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, urged Judges and Lawyers to protect the independence and integrity of the Judiciary, stressing that the institution must endure beyond individuals, governments and political cycles.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, pledged that Judges and Magistrates would continue to uphold the rule of law, and discharge their responsibilities diligently. He also urged Lawyers and members of the public with complaints against judicial officers, to use established channels.