GOMBE’S WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION STRIDES

Gombe State continues to require sustained investment in water supply, sanitation, environmental cleanliness, public health and human-capacity development. Professionals working in these areas therefore have an important role to play in supporting government efforts and ensuring that development interventions reach the intended beneficiaries.

One of such professionals is Usman Aliyu, Programme Coordinator of NG-SURWASH in Gombe State, an experienced professional with valuable expertise in water supply, sanitation, hygiene, environmental health, and community development. Through his responsibilities under the SURWASH programme, he has demonstrated commitment to supporting initiatives designed to improve access to safe water, promote sanitation, and enhance the general well-being of communities across Gombe State.

As a professional and public servant, Usman Aliyu has contributed significantly to the implementation of government programmes and policies in the area of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). His area of responsibility is particularly important because access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation facilities and a clean environment remains fundamental to public health and sustainable community development.

The NG-SURWASH programme in Gombe State has supported interventions covering both urban and rural communities. These include the provision and rehabilitation of water facilities, solar-powered boreholes, sanitation facilities, public toilets, waste-management initiatives, hygiene promotion and other interventions aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and public health.

Through his professional responsibilities, Usman Aliyu has been associated with efforts to ensure that such interventions are properly coordinated, monitored and directed towards communities where they are needed. His work reflects the importance of combining technical knowledge with effective community engagement to ensure that development projects provide sustainable benefits.

An important aspect of the SURWASH approach is not only the construction or provision of facilities, but also the promotion of proper utilisation, maintenance, community ownership and sustainability. This helps communities understand that development infrastructure requires collective responsibility in order to continue serving the people over the long term.

His approach reflects the broader objective of ensuring that government programmes translate into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens, particularly people living in communities where access to clean water and sanitation facilities remains a major development priority.

Usman Aliyu’s professional contribution through NG-SURWASH, alongside his community engagement and participation in political activities, places him among individuals contributing in their respective capacities to the development conversation in Gombe State.

Mohammed A. Maradun, Gombe