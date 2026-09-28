Ronik Comprehensive School Wins Lagos Agric Scholars Competition

Ronik Comprehensive School (RCS) has emerged Champion of the Lagos State Agricultural Science Scholars Competition, recording a remarkable achievement that has further strengthened the school’s growing reputation for excellence in practical and science-based education.

According to the Principal RCS, Mrs Victoria Duru, “The outstanding performance by the school in the competition is a demonstration of Ronik Comprehensive School’s commitment to developing students who are not only academically sound but are also equipped with practical knowledge, creativity and skills relevant to the future of Nigeria.

She stated that “The Agricultural Science Scholars Competition provided an opportunity for students to demonstrate their understanding of agriculture and its application to real-life situations.”

RCS’ emergence as champion reflects the quality of teaching, student preparation and the school’s deliberate emphasis on experiential learning.

Duru disclosed that “In recognition of this outstanding achievement, the Lagos State Government is installing a greenhouse at Ronik Comprehensive School.”

She said: “The greenhouse represents more than a reward for winning the competition. It is an investment in the continued development of agricultural education and practical learning in the school.”

She notes that “The facility will provide students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in modern agricultural practices, including controlled-environment farming, crop production, experimentation and observation. It will also create a platform for students to connect classroom theories with practical agricultural production.”

In his contribution, the Agric Science Teacher and Team Leader Mr. Shobowale Sule Olanrewaju revealed that the winning scholars included: Cadmus Mololuwa; Ude Duke; Eluobaju Abimbola; Ibezim Joshua; Onyeka Ronald; Salau Oluwagbatemi; Cadmus Jesutishe; Oyeyipo Olarotimi; Mbadugha Chinomso; Anosike Lawrence; Agu Chibuike; Oyelami Olamide, and Sodade Tunmininu.

According to Shobowale, “The school intends to maximise the facility as an educational resource for students across relevant year groups and to use it to encourage research, innovation, entrepreneurship and interest in agriculture.”

RCS has continued to demonstrate visible strength in Agricultural Science, with the school increasingly using the subject as a platform for practical learning and student development.

Shobowale stated that “The school believes that agricultural education should go beyond teaching students to memorise definitions and principles. Students should understand how agricultural knowledge can be applied to food production, environmental sustainability, technology, business and national development.”

The school’s Agricultural Science programme therefore, places emphasis on practical exposure, experimentation, problem-solving and innovation. The new greenhouse will provide an important additional platform for this approach.

He added:“Through the facility, students will be able to participate in practical projects, observe crop development under controlled conditions, investigate different production methods and develop a deeper understanding of modern agriculture.”

The achievement also creates opportunities for the school to strengthen collaboration with agricultural institutions, professionals and other stakeholders, while exposing students to emerging areas such as agricultural technology, sustainable farming, greenhouse production and agribusiness.

The school views the victory not simply as a trophy but as an opportunity to further inspire young people to see agriculture as a field of science, technology, innovation and enterprise.

At a time when Nigeria continues to seek innovative approaches to food security, employment creation and economic diversification, RCS believes that schools have an important role to play in preparing young people to contribute meaningfully to the agricultural sector.

The school is particularly proud that its students have demonstrated that young Nigerians can excel when given the right combination of quality instruction, practical exposure, mentorship and opportunities to compete at high levels.

Following the victory, the school also plans to strengthen the capacity of its Agricultural Science programme through continuous professional development for teachers and greater emphasis on practical student projects.

RCS congratulates the students whose dedication and performance brought honour to the school and appreciates the teachers, parents and management whose support contributed to the achievement.

“The school also expresses its appreciation to the Lagos State Government for recognising the achievement and investing in the school’s agricultural education through the installation of the greenhouse,” Shobowale said.