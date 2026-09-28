Former NYSC DG, Col. Peter Kolawole Obasa, Dies at 88

Former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Colonel Peter Kolawole Obasa (rtd), has died at the age of 88.

The Obasa family, in a statement announcing his passing, said he “peacefully answered the call to eternal rest” on Sunday.

Obasa was born on January 20, 1938.

The family described his life as one of “honour, service and fulfilment,” saying he left behind a remarkable legacy of “service, sacrifice, discipline, integrity and devotion to his family.”

The statement, titled “With Gratitude to God for a Life Well Spent,” said the family was mourning his departure while giving thanks to God “for the privilege of sharing his life and for the indelible mark he left on all who knew him.”

The deceased is survived by his family, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family said further details regarding his funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.