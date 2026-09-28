  • Monday, 28th September, 2026

Troops Neutralise Terrorist, Recover AK-47, Motorcycle in Sokoto

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised a terrorist and recovered arms and logistics after raiding a suspected terrorists’ enclave in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to a statement issued by the acting  Assistant Director, Operation 8 Division, Lt Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the troops, acting on credible intelligence, advanced toward a suspected terrorist camp in Karani village.

The statement said: “Upon making contact with the hostile elements, the troops responded with decisive firepower, neutralising one terrorist while others fled the scene.”

It added that during the exploitation search of the camp, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with live ammunition, one operational motorcycle, military camouflage uniforms, and various maintenance tools and logistical supplies.

“Following the encounter, the troops executed clearance operations in the surrounding forest axis to dominate the general area and deny fleeing elements freedom of action,” the statement further disclosed.

Osoba described the recovery as a significant blow to the operational capability of the criminal elements operating in the axis.

It reiterated the commitment of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to sustain aggressive operations against terrorists and other criminal elements in its joint operations area.

The statement urged residents of the area to continue to provide credible information to security agencies to aid ongoing operations.

Residents of Gudu and neighbouring Tangaza Local Government Areas have commended the military for the renewed onslaught, urging them to sustain the tempo.

They appealed to the government to maintain security presence in the cleared areas to enable farmers to return to their farmlands and go about their legitimate businesses.

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